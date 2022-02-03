“Why does everyone want Ben Simmons and not Tyrese Maxey?!”: Back-to-back top performances by the rookie point guard confuse Sixers fans and front office

Amidst the Sixers’ dilemma to involve the duo of Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in any package, the rookie has another great game.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night when they welcomed the Washington Wizards without Bradley Beal. While Sixers had their Eastern Conference’s player of the week, Joel Embiid back in starting lineup. He wasn’t able to get them the win this time though.

Besides Joel’s game-high 27-point and 14-rebounds in a 106-103 loss, the game had plenty of positives for the home team, one of them being Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year-old keeps on impressing each night he takes the court for Philly.

There have been trade-talks involving him or Matisse Thybulle, and even both in a package with Ben Simmons to the team they were facing in the night.

The rookie point guard did make it a point to let Sixers management know what they’d be missing out on if they did decide to give him away for Bradley Beal.

Tyrese Maxey sends Sixers fans on a frenzy again

After a game-clinching 33-point performance against the Grizzlies, Maxey again came up big with 22-points, 8-rebounds, and 7-assists. He shot above 50% both from the field and from 3-point range in a 3-point loss against the Wizards, making them and every other NBA team question if they are approaching for the right Sixers point-guard.

everyone trying to trade for the wrong 76ers point guard tbh. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 3, 2022

Surely, it’ll be off-limits for the Wizards to ask for both Tyrese and Matisse with Simmons for Beal plus any other Wizards’ players or future draft picks. But Sixers fans think neither of them should be traded in any deal, not for this one at least.

The @sixers should not trade @MatisseThybulle or @TyreseMaxey . There’s only one player that NEEDS a nice rn — PLATUNE with the BOOM (@PlatuneMusic) February 3, 2022

Please, dear god, dont trade @TyreseMaxey — Sean E Fresh Take (@SeanEFresh1) February 3, 2022

If Tyrese Maxey is now untradeable, I really don’t know what Sixers fans expect to get back in the Simmons trade. — Bored Anne Gets Paid (@nefertiti_sf) February 3, 2022

But Maxey is getting more praise from the Philly crowd.

Tyrese Maxey is the best guard the Sixers have had since Allen Iverson. — DaSwolio (@BelieveInEmbiid) February 3, 2022

This kid’s skill level is beyond this universe!! Glad he’s a 76er — Roger M (@RCMasse5) February 3, 2022

tyrese maxey has to atleast be in the conversation for most improved player, right? — Blam (@CamSurko) February 3, 2022

Whoever Sixers end up with after this trade deadline, they surely wouldn’t want to lose their two future stars, one of whom is already playing like a first-team All-Defense and the other is showing potential to be a top point guard in the league.