Why is Kyle Jamieson not playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs CSK?

Kyle Jamieson not playing: Royal Challengers Bangalore have benched their most expensive player of IPL 2021 auction.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won the toss and chose to field.

“Small venue, few wet patches, and we have some dew last time we played here. It was a special performance from the bat [vs Mumbai Indians]. Still it was not a par score, so the bowlers kept us in with wickets.

“Ruturaj [Gaikwad] has been incredible, he is someone who plays authentic cricket shots. Not flashy, and yet can play those aerial shots,” Dhoni told Star Sports at the toss.

Known for sticking to same combinations, Dhoni confirmed that they will be taking the field without making any change to a winning combination. While that means no place for all-rounder Sam Curran after the completion of his mandatory quarantine, it also means that batter Ambati Rayudu has recovered from his elbow injury.

Why is Kyle Jamieson not playing vs CSK today?

Much like Dhoni, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli also wanted to bowl first considering how chasing is comparatively easier at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. However, Kohli was unperturbed about being asked to bat first.

“Wicket looks nice and hard. Don’t think it will change too much. We would’ve probably bowled as well. Few extra runs would be nice. We looked at the positives after the last game. You have to start over right over again, and it’s probably good to get a knock early on,” Kohli told Star Sports at the toss.

Talking about the changes made to their Playing XI, Kohli confirmed an IPL debut for Singapore batsman Tim David. In addition to David, fast bowler Navdeep Saini also walks back into the XI as Kyle Jamieson and Sachin Baby have been made to sit out for this match.

“We needed more pace in the middle overs. Kyle Jamieson misses out and Tim David replaces him. He makes his debut for RCB, he’s a power player in the lower middle-order, plays spin well and he’s a strong lad. He can hit those big ones,” Kohli said.

Jamieson’s ouster has primarily been made to adjust an overseas power-hitter in David in the Playing XI.