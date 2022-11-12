Will Call of Duty Warzone 2 be free-to-play? – Answered

After launching Modern Warfare 2, Activision is also in the process of launching Call of Duty Warzone 2. The game is going to replace Warzone for a few days before Warzone gets re-launched into a completely new title named Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. Fans of the game are curious to know whether Warzone 2.0 will be free-to-play like its predecessor or not.

Here is all we know so far about the new Warzone title.

Is call of Duty Warzone 2 going to be a free-to-play game?

In a recent blog post, Activision confirmed that Warzone 2 will be a free game. Just like the previous iteration of the game, Warzone 2 will also have an optional Battle Pass system that will help players earn rewards. Each Battle Pass only lasts for a Season.

A lot of other information has been surfacing ahead of Warzone 2’s release. The first set of information was regarding the addition of maps in the game. The main map will be called Al Mazrah, and a second new map will also be introduced later. A new DMZ mode and the platforms on which the game would be available were also revealed. Besides that, players are also free to spend money on additional cosmetics that appear in the game from time to time. This is an optional choice for players and will not be a forced purchase that gives them a tactical advantage.

On which platforms is Warzone 2 available?

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will release on November 16, 2022. It will be available on platforms like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Battle.Net, and Steam. Players will be able to download the game on any of the platforms and dive right into the battle royale action.

