Call of Duty announces Tomb Raider crossover bringing Lara Croft to Warzone and Modern Warfare II

After stepping into Epic Games’ Fortnite, the legendary female character Lara Crost is set to enter the Call of Duty universe. The Tomb Raider protagonist would soon be available in Warzone and Modern Warfare II.

Collaboration between two IPs has become common in the gaming industry. Fortnite is one of the leaders in this unique field. But the Call of Duty franchise is catching up to them, as they have also come up with some exciting partnerships.

From Terminator to rappers like Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg, these are some unexpected names that have recently appeared in Call of Duty games. After these mind-blowing collaborations, this video game franchise has once again surprised its fans by joining hands with Tomb Raider.

Lara Croft into the Call of Duty-verse

Call of Duty took to their official Twitter account to share an interesting post. It showed Lara Croft standing in a cave, holding her two iconic pistols from the Tomb Raider games. She is looking at the CoD operators parachuting down into a city.

With this post, Call of Duty announced their collaboration with Tomb Raider. If someone said this legendary adventurer would be a playable character in the CoD-verse, it would have felt like a dream a few years back. But it is now a reality thanks to Activation.

All eyes are set on when Lara Croft will be available in Warzone and Modern Warfare II. However, the developers have yet to reveal the release date. Still, given the time of this reveal, it is expected to be released as a part of the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Fans are going crazy over this unique collaboration

This news spread across the internet like a raging wildfire. It didn’t take much time for fans to swarm into the comments to share their excitement. They can’t believe this remarkable partnership between these two renowned franchises is finally taking place.

Call of Duty has faced quite a bit of criticism from its supporters in recent years since the franchise was not meeting the high expectations that fans had of them. Nevertheless, the franchise has redeemed those failures by bringing in Lara Croft, and fans immediately took it in a positive light.

It would be interesting to see how fans react when they finally play Call of Duty as the legendary Lara Croft. Do you think this collaboration will be better than when the Tomb Raider protagonist appeared in Fortnite? If you liked reading about Lara Croft stepping into the Call of Duty universe, click here to learn about the best minimum graphic setting for a smooth Warzone 2.0 experience.