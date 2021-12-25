“Will Steph Curry reach 3000 3s on NBA Christmas?”: Can the Warriors superstar break his ‘Christmas curse’ and demolish another shooting record tonight against the Phoenix Suns?

Will Steph Curry finally break free from playing bad on NBA Christmas day games and reach 3000 regular season 3s tonight?

Steph Curry is undoubtedly the greatest shooter in NBA history. It’s quite insane to think about how ‘analysts’ were debating whether or not the Warriors superstar was worth $44 million over 4 years back in 2012 due to his ‘bum ankle’. Fast-forward to today and he’s resurrected a franchise that make gave up on years prior.

Steph Curry has broken an incredible amount of records over the past decade, with his most recent one perhaps being his most significant. 2974 is a number that will go down in league history as the number of 3s Curry hit to pass Ray Allen as the all-time leader in regular season 3s made.

Also read: “Hey NBA, you should look into the NFL COVID policy and panic less”: D’Angelo Russell calls out the league for being overcautious with their Health and Safety Protocols

Now, he sits at the precipice of yet another 3-point shooting record on Christmas Day: 3000 regular season 3-pointers made.

Curry is currently at 2,994 and merely needs 6 more shots made from beyond the arc to reach a milestone that no one in league history has hit as of yet.

Steph Curry and his abysmal NBA Christmas Day performances.

Steph Curry hitting six 3s in a game isn’t something that should be all to shocking for anybody nowadays. So, if anybody was to bet on an over under for how many 3s Curry would hit in a game, betting the over (depending on the matchup) is usually advised.

Steph Curry is 6 threes away from 3000 👀 pic.twitter.com/W9Q7APPynH — Optimistic Warriors Fan (@GoIdenState) December 24, 2021

Also read: “Ben Simmons trade talk has been remarkably low”: Why teams around the NBA have started to lose interest in trading for the Sixers star

However, the one thing that could stop Curry from reaching this milestone is history. In the 8 games he’s played on Christmas Day, not once has he scored over 20 points. His averages are far off from what’s expected of the 3x champ as he’s put up a measly 13.1 points on 20.4% from 3 point range in those eight games.

Given that he’s never showed out on NBA Christmas, it would be surprising to see him rain down on the Phoenix Suns’ parade tonight, especially with them allowing opponents to shoot a measly 32% on above the break threes.