“Ben Simmons trade talk has been remarkably low”: Why teams around the NBA have started to lose interest in trading for the Sixers star

Ben Simmons has reportedly been receiving little to no trade buzz around the league as of recent and there are a few reasons as to why.

Ever since Ben Simmons passed up that wide open dunk in the 4th quarter of a Game 7 to dish out an assist in the ECSF last season, he’s been crucified all over social media at great length. The pressure to be championship contender seems to have gotten to the 25 year old and it makes sense in complete honesty.

Asking Simmons to be the primary offensive initiator on a championship caliber team before his 25th birthday is quite the mighty ask. However, what’s done is done and it feels as though any return to Philly is highly unlikely for Ben at this point.

The NBA trade rumor mill churned out a bevy of possible trade scenarios involving Ben Simmons during the offseason and even throughout the first month of the ‘22 season.

As the season has progressed, trade talk revolving around Simmons has started to simmer down. Marc Stein has even officially reported the same.

Why has trade talk around Ben Simmons started to slow down?

The foremost reason is that Daryl Morey is playing hardball with every single team that calls in looking to talk about Ben Simmons. Given what we have seen from Simmons on the biggest stage over the years, he most certainly is not worth a straight up trade for Damian Lillard or perhaps even Bradley Beal.

That unfortunately, is the asking price for Ben at this time. CJ McCollum is a perfectly fine asset to get in return for the DPOY candidate, along with another young star or a couple picks. Yet, the Philadelphia 76ers continually hang up the phone for such trade packages. This could lead to teams becoming disengaged with any sort of trade altogether.

The sudden spike in COVID cases across the league has teams more focused on signing players with hardship exemptions to 10-day contracts rather than going after blockbuster Ben Simmons trades.

Perhaps the most under-the-radar reason would have to be front offices across the league and their doubt on whether or not Simmons is motivated enough to be a focal point on a contending team. His nonchalance towards returning to the Sixers has raised several eyebrows, leading many to believe his work ethic isn’t all too great.