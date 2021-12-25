Basketball

“Ben Simmons trade talk has been remarkably low”: Why teams around the NBA have started to lose interest in trading for the Sixers star

“Ben Simmons trade talk has been remarkably low”: Why teams around the NBA have started to lose interest in trading for the Sixers star
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Thunder vs Sixers Head to Head in BBL history | Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers stats | BBL 2021 Match 20
Next Article
Scorchers vs Renegades T20 Head to Head records | Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades stats | BBL 2021 Match 21
NBA Latest Post
“Bronny James got legit hooping as well as piano skills”: LeBron James’ eldest son and his Sierra Canyon team celebrate their Iolani Classic win by singing John Legend’s “All Of Me”
“Bronny James got legit hooping as well as piano skills”: LeBron James’ eldest son and his Sierra Canyon team celebrate their Iolani Classic win by singing John Legend’s “All Of Me”

After defeating St. Paul VI in the Championship game of the Iolani Classic, Bronny James…