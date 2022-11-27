Heroic staves off FaZe Clan to win Blast Premier Fall Final Copenhagen

A dream come true in Copenhagen, home heroes Heroic have won the Blast Premier Fall Final. After a grueling group stage and playoffs, the Danish squad managed to book themselves a spot in the finals against FaZe Clan. Both teams looked warmed up ahead of the game and ready to give their all on the server. The final best-of-three of the event was an absolute bloodbath with both teams looking determined to win.

Here’s how Heroic managed to win in the end.

Heroic win best-of-three thriller to win Blast Premier Fall Final

Map summary

Overpass (Heroic’s pick): 16-11 to Heroic

(Heroic’s pick): 16-11 to Heroic Inferno (FaZe Clan’s pick): 12-16 to FaZe

(FaZe Clan’s pick): 12-16 to FaZe Mirage (Decider): 19-16 to Heroic

Starting off on Heroic’s pick of Overpass, Cadian and his troops got off to a poor start. After dropping the pistol, Heroic met an iron FaZe Clan defense, going down 5-0. However, after converting a half-buy and dictating FaZe’s economy, they bounced back. Going on a five rounds streak of their own, Heroic eventually managed to win the half 8-7. On their T side, FaZe seemed flustered and only managed to put up 4 rounds, losing the map 16-11.

Mirroring the first match, both teams looked to be at level pegging in the first half. Starting on the T side, FaZe was able to muster a respectable half at 7 rounds to Heroic’s 8. However, moving to the CT side, the international squad found its groove and kept shutting Heroic down. With 27 kills in the half, Robin ‘ropz’ Kool clamped down on Heroic, relegating them to just 4 T side rounds and winning the map 16-12.

Coming to the great equalizer of Mirage, Heroic came out the gate swinging on their CT side. An ailing FaZe only mustered 4 T-side rounds before closing the half out 11-4. Primed to win, Heroic was just five rounds from the title. However, Karrigan and co. dug deep to pull off an incredible comeback. Equalizing the score at 12-12 both teams traded rounds before a clutch by Jabbi put Heroic on Championship point. Taking the game to overtime, FaZe seemed to run out of steam at the final hurdle and lost 19-16.

Despite the loss, Broky was crowned the HLTV MVP for a spectacular performance all event long. He ends the tournament with a 1.29 rating and 231 kills in total.

