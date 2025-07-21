mobile app bar

“A’ja Wilson Should Be Making $10 Million”: Shaquille O’Neal Shocked At Caitlin Clark’s Near $80k Salary

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

A'ja Wilson (L), Shaquille O'Neal (C), and Caitlin Clark (R)

A’ja Wilson (L), Shaquille O’Neal (C), and Caitlin Clark (R) | Credits- Chris Jones-Imagn Images, IMAGO / NurPhoto, and Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

WNBA salaries have been a huge topic of discussion as of late, with the stars of the league demanding a greater share of the revenue, quite vociferously, in recent weeks. Shaquille O’Neal knew that they got paid less than NBA players. But when he got to know just how low the salaries were, he was astounded.

The Diesel appeared in an interview with Bailey Jackson where got to know that A’Ja Wilson, a seven-time All-Star, makes just $200k a year. Without an iota of doubt, he declared that she should be earning 50 times that amount.

When Caitlin Clark’s contract details came up, the Los Angeles Lakers legend took off his glasses, dropped them on the floor, and looked genuinely dumbfounded. He couldn’t believe that someone so instrumental to the women’s game was earning just $70 to $80K, a figure that pales in comparison to what some forgettable third-string NBA players make.

Shaq said about A’ja, “She should be making $10 million a year.” After a brief pause to let Clark’s salary sink in, he added, “I never knew this…Really.” 

O’Neal then brought up a controversial solution to the salary disparity. He suggested lowering the rims. The moment he hinted at it, Jackson scoffed. It’s clear that WNBA players don’t want any changes made to the court, nets, or rims. But Shaq believes that lowering the rims would allow women to dunk more easily, and in his view, that’s what’s holding the league back.

“You wanna make more money? Let Caitlin go baseline and fingertip dunk. Let Angel [Reese] do her layup like that, let her turn that wrist one time forever and throw it down man,” said Shaq. “Trust me on this.” 

The height of the rims in the WNBA is 10 feet, and Shaq isn’t calling for an overhaul. He just wants a slight adjustment, one he believes could help fix the league’s salary problem, a conversation that has gained significant momentum in recent months.

At the recently concluded All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, all the players wore t-shirts reading ‘Pay us what you owe us.’ It wasn’t a call for NBA-level salaries. The stars simply want to be paid fairly based on the league’s revenue, something they currently are not.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

