Dennis Schroder, who once called Kyrie Irving a N****, gave away all his Kyries after said incident

Dennis Schroder once got into an on-court scuffle with Kyrie Irving that resulted in him erasing all Kyries from his sneaker collection

Dennis Schroder has had quite a busy month. Schroder led Germany to win the Bronze medal at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament. He averaged 21.6 points and 7.3 assists over the tournament to lead the team. In the semi-finals, Dennis dropped 30 points, but couldn’t stop the Spanish Team from asserting their dominance.

After his 30 against Spain, the Lakers reached out to Schroder and offered him a 1-year, $2.64 Million deal. Schroder, who already had a previous stint with the Lakers, was welcomed warmly by LeBron James and the Laker Nation.

Dennis earned his first-ever career ejection during his last stint with the Purple and Gold. It came in a game against Kyrie Irving and the Nets. Dennis and Kyrie were at each other’s throats, after Schroder apparently called Kyrie a n****.

I forgot Kyrie got mad Dennis called him nigga lmao https://t.co/wQNr1CLYh4 — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) September 18, 2022

Dennis Schroder gave away around 30-40 pairs of Kyries after scuffle

Whether you like Kyrie Irving or not, one has to admit that his basketball sneakers are pretty neat. They have great traction and provide good ankle support. We’ve seen NBA players cop them, and some even asked Kyrie about the same.

Dennis Schroder was just like them, copping over 30-40 pairs of the Nets’ star’s signature sneakers. He had every shoe in multiple colorways. However, after his on-court drama with Kyrie, the German star decided he couldn’t wear them anymore. In a video showing his shoe collection, Dennis ‘The Menace’ talked about the same.

Kyrie Irving’s sneakers won’t touch Dennis Schroeder’s feet ever again says Lakers PG: “Unfortunately l can’t wear them no more. It’s not possible after what happened in the game. “I can not do it. Not going to wear it again. We will do giveaways for everybody who wants them.” pic.twitter.com/upBy0Zjyvr — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) May 17, 2021

He didn’t toss the shoes out though. The guard hosted a giveaway for his Kyries.

