A’ja Wilson’s A’One Shoe Leaves Sue Bird Impressed, Says Nike Has ‘Nailed It’ With the Details

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe discussed A’ja Wilson’s long-awaited signature shoe in A Touch More with Sue Bird. After two WNBA rings, two Olympic gold medals, an NCAA title, and three WNBA MVP awards, the most dominant force in women’s basketball has finally been gifted her signature shoe, the A’One.

Bird shared her excitement about the new shoe, underlining Wilson’s quote about how the sneaker is perfect for her game and is built to motivate the next crop of hoopers. Bird stated that the shoe would be one to play in, boasting all the functionality of a modern basketball sneaker, but emphasized Wilson’s prioritization of the next generation. “This is what this woman is about,” Bird said about the six-time All-Star.

Bird also dove into the intricate details of Wilson’s new shoe, stating how Nike has always been great with including unique features. Both Bird and Rapinoe believe Nike “nailed it” with Wilson’s first sneaker between the branding and details.

The 44-year-old shared how Wilson paid homage to her parents with tattoos on the tongue of the shoe. Bird also pointed out the prominence of pearl in the sneaker, which is an ode to Wilson’s grandmother.

Rapinoe also approved of the sneaker, sharing how she may like it even more because it reminds her of a soccer shoe. “I think it’s a really sharp-looking shoe,” the former US Women’s soccer star said while imagining the endless color combos that could be applied to the sneaker.

Rapinoe stated how much she loved A’ja’s decision to make her first shoe pink, sharing that she loves bright-colored shoes.

The pair then segued into a discussion about Sabrina Ionescu’s signature shoe, as the New York Liberty boasts the other popular Nike Women’s signature sneaker on the market today. Rapinoe underlined the versatility of Ionescu’s shoes, emphasizing how everyone is wearing them everywhere, and believes Wilson’s shoe can accomplish the same feat.

Rapinoe shared her hope that Nike has a similar marketing strategy for the Las Vegas Aces star’s shoe planned.

A’ja Wilson’s A’One shoe is filled with incredible detail

For most premier athletes, their first brand deal and the creations that come from that are often the most important. So, it’s no surprise to see the incredible amount of love and detail A’ja Wilson poured into her first signature sneaker.

The 28-year-old center was able to balance her intimate design with what the eventual consumer would think. The result is an incredibly intricate shoe that features Wilson’s new signature logo while also offering small homages to the family members who mean the most to her.

The sneaker’s design revolves around Wilson’s love of pearls, which are featured prominently throughout the shoe both in the design and structure. Wilson has accomplished another goal she had set out to achieve as a young girl by creating her own signature shoe.

Knowing her superstardom isn’t likely to slow down anytime soon, this probably won’t be the last signature shoe from the two-time champion.