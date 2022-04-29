“Need evidence that she is free and safe”: Tobias Harris hilariously replies to a fan who had their grandma locked in a cage until the Sixers close out the Raptors

Tobias Harris responds to a fan on Twitter who caged his grandma until the Sixers close out the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

After winning the first three games of the first-round series against the Raptors, the Sixers were stunned by Pascal Siakam and co. who went on to win Games 4 and 5. Given Doc Rivers’ infamous record of 3-1 leads blown in the playoffs series, losing two straight games was a matter of concern for many.

A fan even went to the extent of sharing a photo of locking his own grandma until the Sixers “close out the Raptors”.

Fortunately for the grandma, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, and the remaining Philly team managed to put on a clinic in Game 6, winning the contest 132-97. With the win on Thursday night, the Sixers managed to finally close out the series 4-2 and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

NBA Twitter reacts as Tobias Harris hilariously replies to a fan who locked his grandma in a cage

As soon as the Sixers recorded the series win, Tobias Harris went online and wanted evidence that the grandma was free. Harris, who had a solid 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in Game 6, wrote:

Need evidence that she is free and safe.

NBA Twitter blew up as soon as Tobi sent out his reply.

LMFAOOOOOOO LETS GO TOBI — Philly Sports Sufferer (PHILLY SPORTS DYNASTY SZN) (@mccrystal_alex) April 29, 2022

She’s safe + happy, not sure if granny wants to be free yet… pic.twitter.com/6ubAGoQOnE — 44 (@MOBBIN44) April 29, 2022

You saved grandma Tobi — drew olanoff (@yoda) April 29, 2022

Keep her in there till we close out the Heat. — Kevin Bradley (@kevinfbradley) April 29, 2022

They didn’t do it for Philly. They did it for Grandma. — IRRITATED NIGHTSHADE (@angrylilpotato) April 29, 2022

So far in these playoffs, Tobias has been averaging a solid 17.8/9.5/2.8. If the Sixers want to end up lifting the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy, the 29-year-old will have to keep up his effective performance.