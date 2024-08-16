Angel Reese Shuts Down Reporter After Setting Sky Franchise Record In Loss to Mercury

The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese set another record during a recent home game against the Phoenix Mercury. However, when a reporter asked her about the achievement, the WNBA rookie wasn’t in the mood to celebrate.

After all, her franchise’s 65-85 humiliating defeat weighed heavily on her, leading her to shut down the journalist publicly.

Shortly after the game ended, the 22-year-old was visibly frustrated with the outcome. This consequently set the tone for the entire post-game conference. Her annoyance peaked when the reporter mentioned her record, prompting her to counter,

“I don’t wanna hear about no record”.

After the game it was mentioned Angel Reese rather have the wins than the records, and it's been emphasized by herself and Coach Weatherspoon. More proof she rather WIN. "I don't wanna hear about a record"#SkyTown #WNBA | 🎥: @chicagosky pic.twitter.com/swR3OGOJRE — Isabelle (@IsabelleMM2) August 16, 2024

The situation circled Reese‘s recent accomplishment of becoming the Sky player with the most offensive rebounds in a single season. She secured her season’s 118th offensive rebound in the third quarter, surpassing Sylvia Fowles’ 2013 record of 117.

With 15 rebounds on the night, 8 of which were offensive, the 2024 WNBA All-Star extended her record to 120 offensive rebounds and counting.

Angel Reese does it all 👏 With her 6th offensive rebound tonight, the rook passes Sylvia Fowles (117) for the most offensive rebounds in a single season in Sky franchise history. #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/30X9var6HV — WNBA (@WNBA) August 16, 2024

Despite Reese’s impressive performance, the Sky struggled to handle the Mercury’s relentless pressure. The visitors reached the 50-point mark by halftime, establishing a 22-point lead. They strategically held on to this advantage for the rest of the game, extending their win record to 14-12 and edging closer to the playoffs.

As for the Sky, this marked their 15th defeat of the season, adding to the franchise’s concerns. So, given their poor run of form, Reese’s frustration with the reporter was understandable. She understood that her achievement would not amount to anything if it didn’t contribute to her team’s success.

This highlighted Reese’s competitive spirit while showcasing her determination to secure a win at any cost. Fortunately, the franchise still has time to turn things around. Currently 8th in the league, the Sky can still claim a playoff berth, and Reese’s boards will hugely contribute to that.

Can the rookie guide her team to the postseason?