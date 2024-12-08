Breanna Stewart Names 3 WNBA Legends She Grew Up Idolizing Before Playing Against Them in the League

Players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese may have been responsible for bringing a wide set of eyeballs to the WNBA, but long before they made their foray into the world of basketball, names like Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, and Diana Taurasi, were laying the groundwork for the women’s game to go mainstream. 2024 WNBA Champion Breanna Stewart has credited this trio as players she grew up wanting to emulate.

The New York Liberty star claimed that her formative years of watching basketball were largely spent watching them hone their craft on the court. She gravitated towards them for their skillset on the court and claimed that it was an honor for her when she finally did get the chance to play against them.

“When I was younger, I mean I think the players I definitely paid attention to were like Lisa (Leslie), Candace (Parker), D (Diana Taurasi), not to be like aging them, but obviously to be able to watch them and then play against them in the league has been an incredible thing for me.”

Of course, Stewart was drafted in 2016, so she never got the chance to play against Leslie, who hung her boots up in 2009. But the 30-year-old did have a lot of success against her other idols, boasting a 9-7 record against Parker and a 10-6 record against Taurasi in the regular season.

However, Stewie has a soft spot for Parker, having the opportunity to make her WNBA debut against the 3x champion in 2016, scoring 23 points in her first-ever professional game.

She did, however, mention being star-struck by both CP3 and her legendary teammate and fellow UConn. legend Sue Bird.

In an interview earlier this year, she mentioned that as a rookie; she wanted to pick Parker’s brain and learn from her despite the Sparks legend being an opposition player.

“Knowing that I was gonna play with Sue was very exciting for me, it was a little bit different because I’ve played National Team since 2014, so I was able to be around her, but in the WNBA it would’ve been Candace, and that was my WNBA debut.”

Stewie won her third title this year, and there’s no doubt that someday, there’ll be an WNBA player in the future that credits her the same way she credited the legends who came before her.