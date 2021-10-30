“Kobe Bryant could’ve easily scored 80 points that night”: Dirk Nowitzki reveals how the Mamba’s iconic 62-point performance in 3 quarters is his favourite memory of the Lakers legend

Dirk Nowitzki reveals how Kobe Bryant’s famous 62-point performance in 3 quarters against the Dallas Mavericks is his famous memory of the Lakers legend.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest icons the sporting world has been privileged to witness. After dedicating uncountable hours in the gym, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Black Mamba really reached the pinnacle of the game at the end of his career.

Bean had a work ethic unlike any others and had a crazy obsession with perfecting his craft. The sheer competitive spirit he possessed and his fixation to be the best at any given point is what helped him set apart from the rest of the superstars.

Kobe gave us several iconic moments over the span of his 2-year career. His first three-peat, 81-point match against Toronto, his next two championships, his farewell 60-point game. One such famous celebrated moment in his career was when he dropped 62 points in only three quarters against Dirk Nowitzki and his Dallas Mavericks team.

And recently, Mavs legend named this very matchup against Kobe as his favourite memory of the Lakers legend.

“Kobe Bryant was one guy I always made sure I watched”: Dirk Nowitzki

NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki was named in the NBA’s 75 Greatest list which was released recently. The German superstar was also named as one of the ambassadors for the league’s milestone season. And recently, Dirk took part in a Twitter Spaces and spoke about many topics.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the 43-year-old spoke about Luka Doncic, Tim Duncan and even spoke about the Black Mamba. When asked about his favourite Kobe Bryant memory ever, the German recollected:

“We played [Bryant] in LA one year. I don’t know if you guys remember this, but he outscored the entire Mavs team through three quarters. I think he had 63 or something and we as a team had like 62. He didn’t play the entire fourth quarter, he could’ve had 80 easily that night. He was on an insane tear that year.

“In one situation we had him kind of trapped in the corner. The shot clock was going down and he couldn’t go and shoot over his right shoulder so he just turned around and shot a three out of the corner with the left, like he’s done a million times and WHOP! It went in and we’re all looking at each other like ‘this guy is from another planet.’ He just makes it look so easy.

“He was the one guy I always made sure I watched. Sometimes I rushed home after games here central time to watch him finish games in LA time. I was a huge Kobe fan and of course, that was a huge tragedy what happened a few years ago.”

We are truly blessed to be able to see these two legends go at it at the highest level of the game.