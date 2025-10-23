Donald Trump is Coming for WNBA Next After Targeting NBA and NFL: Stephen A. Smith

This morning, the FBI revealed a list of arrests they had made after a crackdown on illegal gambling in the NBA. Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauney Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were notably among the arrested. Meanwhile, NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes these raids have been influenced by the President. He also doesn’t believe the NBA is the only league to feel Donald Trump’s wrath.

Recently, the NFL announced Latin-American artist Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl. Shortly after the announcement, the Trump administration made clear that ICE would be outside the venue performing sweeps for ‘illegal immigrants’ who may attend the event.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes there is more to come essentially claiming that the President is on a bit of a fox hunt.

“It’s as serious as it gets,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “But I’ve been saying, he’s coming. In his eyes, folks tried to throw him in jail. He’s not playing.”

Stephen A. Smith warns that President Trump could be coming for the WNBA next, after targeting the NFL over Bad Bunny and the NBA over gambling. “Trump is coming. He’s coming.” ( @FirstTake / h/t @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/HIoWUbbwd9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 23, 2025



Accusations of athletes or other pivotal members in sports with legal issues aren’t anything new. But the Director of the FBI hosting a press conference to reveal this information is something unheard of.

“Talk to people in the NBA, talk to people in the NFL, talk to people in the world of sports. They think that this is the tip of the iceberg,” Smith said, adding that the WNBA might be next.

“Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list. When you have all of these protests against him and what have you, this man is coming,” Smith declared.

Unlike the NBA, the WNBA hasn’t had any scandals of any serious magnitude, with the one big controversy in recent memory involving Brittney Griner’s cannabis situation in Russia. The WNBA already finds itself dealing with a potential shutdown over the players demanding a bigger share of the pie from the league.

So, the worst thing for the WNBA would be to suffer a tragic blow that would halt the rapid rise in fame it has found over the last couple of years.