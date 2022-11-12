“I Don’t Think Phil Jackson Is Racist at All”: Robert Horry Defended 11x NBA Title Winning Coach From Scottie Pippen’s Wild Accusations

The Zen Master Phil Jackson is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time. Particularly because of his interesting coaching methods.

However, there were times when his coaching methods were questioned. Especially when Scottie Pippen accused Jackson of being a racist.

Well, there were times when his speeches sounded a bit odd. Luckily, another one of Jackson’s former players came to his defense.

Robert Horry rushed to Phil Jackson’s defense after Scottie Pippen called him a racist

A year ago, former Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen shocked the world when he accused his former coach, Phil Jackson of being racist. He claimed that Jackson had discriminated against him on the basketball court.

Wild accusations to say the least, but ones that could hurt nonetheless. Luckily for the coach, another of his former players, Robert Horry came to his rescue. He claimed that Jackson wasn’t a racist, but did recall a time when he said some questionable things.

“I don’t think Phil is racist at all. I don’t.”

"I don't think Phil is racist at all. I don't."

Despite defending him, Horry did recall a time when Jackson said some questionable things. Especially referred to himself as the master, but that was probably a reference to his nickname, the Zen Master.

Jackson must be grateful for Horry’s support. Although he would want to have a chat with Scottie about this.

Coach Phil would have a hard time choosing between two of the best players he’s coached, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Phil Jackson has coached some amazing players in his time. He won 11 championships in his coaching career and all of those titles involved either MJ or Mamba. However, when asked to choose between the two he said he would have to flip a coin and choose whoever he got.

Phil Jackson Championships :11

Michael Jordan Championships :6

Phil Jackson Championships :11

Michael Jordan Championships :6

Kobe Bryant Championships :5

One thing is for certain, Phil Jackson owes much of his success to these two legends.

