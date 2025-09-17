ESPN Analysts ‘Won’t Be Surprised’ if Liberty Rest Breanna Stewart in Game 2 vs Mercury After Knee Injury

The New York Liberty are one of only two teams in the WNBA that currently hold a 1-0 advantage in their first-round playoff series. That’s the good news for the defending champs. The bad news is that star forward Breanna Stewart is questionable for Game 2 tonight after injuring her left knee in overtime of the Liberty’s Game 1 win.

Stewart is integral to who the Liberty are, as she just edged out Sabrina Ionescu for the team lead in points per game during the regular season, while also finishing second behind Jonquel Jones for rebounds. There’s one even simpler stat that proves her value — when she plays, the Liberty are 23-9. When she sits, as she did for 13 games with a bone bruise on her right knee earlier this summer, they’re just 5-8.

The Liberty managed to pull out Game 1 after Stewie went down in overtime, but if they have any hope of defending their title, they’ll need her on the court. As of now, she’s a game-time decision for Game 2 after an MRI of her knee came back “relatively clean,” in the words of Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello.

Last night, ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike and Andraya Carter discussed Stewart’s situation and how the Liberty might handle it.

“There are circumstances where you protect the athlete from themselves, but there are also circumstances where the athlete says, ‘I feel good,’ so if Stewie feels good, we trust in that,” Ogwumike said.

“But if she goes out there in shootaround and it’s not feeling great, I think you protect her,” she continued. “And you’re fortunate to be able to [have this choice]. When you handle your job on the road, this gives you the wiggle room.”

All four first-round series tipped off on Sunday, but whereas Atlanta-Indiana and Las Vegas-Seattle played their Game 2s last night, the Liberty got an extra day of rest. If they lose tonight at home, then the deciding Game 3 with the Mercury will be on Friday.

Having that one-game cushion means that the Liberty don’t have to rush Stewart back and risk making her knee worse, Carter said. “Now there’s less pressure on the team and on Breanna Stewart to be out there.”

Even though the team’s record is markedly better with Stewart on the floor, the fact that the Liberty were able to persevere in overtime without her and pull out the win has to help their confidence, even if she doesn’t play in Game 2. And if the Liberty do lose that game and she comes back for Game 3, well then they already know that they beat the Mercury on their floor and can do it again.

Stewart is a two-time MVP and one of the greatest winners in women’s basketball history. It may be tempting to rush her back, but unless she feels 100% before Game 2, expect her to sit so that the Liberty have her if and when they really need her.