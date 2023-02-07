“Can I See That Cute Baby?!”: Shaquille O’Neal Once Stopped Important Conference Mid-Way to Feed His Fancies

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal enter the stadium during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most fun-loving people on the planet. Sure, the man is rich, with a gargantuan net worth of $400 million. However, the Lakers legend doesn’t let that get in the way of him enjoying himself. Quite honestly, the man could give a masterclass on staying connected with the child inside oneself.

As you’d expect, staying connected with the child inside him, Shaq has an awful lot of fun interacting with kids. Now sure, even most adults love spending some quality time with young ones. However, an incident from a few years ago proves that no one is even in the same stratosphere as the Big Diesel.

Without further ado, let’s get right into what happened.

Shaquille O’Neal stopped his speech during a public appearance because a baby was cute

It may seem like that subheading is exaggerating things. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

No, in fact, we’d even say it is unable to quite capture the brilliance of the moment in question. But there is a video that can.

Take a look at the short YouTube clip below.

Adorable doesn’t begin to define what happened.

Sure, Shaquille O’Neal could be an important spokesperson, imparting his knowledge to the masses. However, the man won’t hesitate to throw it by the wayside for a cute baby.

It is moments such as this that never let fans stop loving the Big Diesel.

What are Shaquille O’Neal’s rules for his own kids?

Shaquille O’Neal has 6 kids and a $400 million fortune.

There’s more than enough to go around, right? In fact, it is likely none of his kids would have to work a day in their life.

Or at least that would be the case if Shaq’s this rule didn’t exist.

Some might say that’s a bit harsh. But, if there is a fortune practically guaranteed on the other side of it, doesn’t this simply become good parenting?

After all, the man is only making his kids work hard for the wealth they will receive.

That’s something just about every parent in the world can learn from.

