EXCLUSIVE: Sylvia Fowles Still in Disbelief Over “Hall of Fame” Induction

September 6 marked a momentous day for several of basketball’s biggest figures. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Maya Moore and Sue Bird entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Joining these legendary athletes was also two-time WNBA champion Sylvia Fowles, who, despite all of her achievements, is having a bit of a ‘pinch-me’ moment.

Not many players in WNBA history have as extensive a resume as Fowles. The 6-foot-6 forward has been a league MVP, eight-time All-Star, four-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Finals MVP. Even half of those accomplishments alone should open the HoF gates for someone.

However, Fowles’ humble nature never allowed her to take the moment for granted.

“It still feels surreal in a moment. I know I had a good chunk of time to think about what this will feel like. But I’m still in disbelief that it came so fast out of retirement,” Fowles said in an exclusive interview with The SportRush’s Adit Pujari.

Fowles officially stepped away from basketball following the 2022 WNBA season. She spent 15 seasons, in which she cemented herself among the greatest to ever do it. However, Hall of Fame never was never really much of a priority for her. She simply followed her passion and put in the hard work and control what she actually could.

“I do feel like this accomplishment is very deserving because I did put in the time. But for the most part, I still can’t believe that it’s happening,” Fowles said.

One of the most important aspects of the entire induction process is the people Fowles gets to share this milestone with. During her tenure with the Minnesota Lynx from 2015 to 2018, Fowles developed a close bond with Maya Moore and Sue Bird.

A HoF induction is a rare occasion and she considers herself fortunate to have made through the door with two other women. Fowles also has a keen sense of what all of it means for women’s basketball

“It’s an amazing [Hall of Fame] class. To know that we went years without sometimes one woman being inducted into the nation, but to have three in one class, I think, is pretty phenomenal. And it shows the movement that women’s sports is now going into,” Fowles said.

The entire proceedings seemed to have humbled Fowles immensely. But no matter what anyone says, she has contributed to more than a few chapters of basketball history and the HoF enshrinement is only an acknowledgement of the impact she left on the game. It’s an accomplishment she is proud of.

“And so I’m very honored to share the stage with all the nominees and the inductees, should I say. But I’m also very proud to share that stage with Sue and Maya,” Fowles proclaimed.

Fowles may not be the most popular WNBA legend, but she was pioneer. She paved the way for many of the league’s current stars to be the players that they are. It’ll be beautiful to see how her legacy continues to impact the next generations.