“Hard for People to Understand”: Caitlin Clark Reveals the Most Misunderstood Thing About Her

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark is cut from the same cloth of competitor as legendary athletes like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Kevin Garnett. Fans can feel her fiery attitude whenever she steps on the court. But don’t let that mislead you. Caitlin Clark the person is completely different. And that comes straight out of the Indiana Fever superstar’s own mouth.

Clark has a strong passion for basketball. Woven into that passion is a longing for victory. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will do whatever it takes to put her team in a position to win. That can be seen in how, just last year, she led the Fever to their first postseason berth in seven seasons.

Clark recently had the opportunity to speak about the most misunderstood thing about her, and her answer speaks volumes to her personality.

“I feel a lot of people don’t realize how goofy I am,” Clark revealed on A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe. “Even Steph White was saying the other day people don’t realize I’m just like comedic relief in the locker room.”

It may be hard to believe that the same person who remains stone-cold during games is quite funny outside of basketball. Clark just classifies it as one of her many personas.

“Once I step on the court, I’m super fiery. I want to kill, but every moment other than that, it’s like it’s not serious. I just have fun,” Clark said.

Clark proved just how funny she could be just minutes after making this claim. She began to break down her scuffle with Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream earlier this season and seemingly mocked Howard with a facial reaction.

Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard exchanged words after this Fever-Dream play. pic.twitter.com/nMiA2kvUOp — espnW (@espnW) May 23, 2025



Looking back at the scene of the crime, Clark has an honest assessment of her reaction. “I thought I was tough, and this is what I looked like,” Clark said. “That’s not fair. I didn’t actually look like that, right?” Hate to break it to you, Caitlin, but you did look like that.

The two-time All-Star handled it like a good sport and laughed at herself, giving fans a glimpse at an aspect of her they rarely see. Hopefully, she continues to feel comfortable enough to express that side of her personality more often.