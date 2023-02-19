HomeSearch

“Mac McClung Brought Dunk Contest Back to Life”: Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Other Stars go Wild After Sixers’ G-League Guard’s Dunk

Akash Murty
|Published 19/02/2023

"Mac McClung Brought Dunk Contest Back to Life": Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Other Stars go Wild After Sixers' G-League Guard's Dunk

Image Credits: Twitter

Mac McClung might not be getting to play NBA games for his 76ers, but the man is making the most of the chances he is getting — first in the Rising Stars game and now in the Dunk contest.

Before the 2023 All-Star weekend had started, the noise around the community was about the dying popularity of the Dunk Contest. And that “why only rookies, G-leaguers, and youngest players participate in it?” and not the high-flying stars of the league like Ja Morant and Zion Williamson.

Also read: “Mac McClung Finished Dunk Contest With His First Dunk!”: NBA Twitter Lauds Sixers’ New Signing For Sensational Dunk Contest Opener

However, as soon as the G-League guard made his first dunk, we all got our answers.

Mac McClung surprises fans and NBA players alike with his first attempt in the dunk contest

One can grab the ball over two people standing with the rock and dunk it as Aaron Gordon did over Taco Fall last year, it could win you the contest.

You can jump over a person to hit the ball off the backboard, and then throw it down, that will get you some 8s and 9s. However, McClung did all of that and then threw it down over his head in reverse style.

And he did that in his first attempt. What more would be there in the contest to see after that? The man had fans and players go mad courtside as well as on social media.

While stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo, and a few others saw it happen live and were mesmerized by it. Stephen Curry and Mac’s teammate Tyrese Maxey took to Twitter to praise the young athlete.

He also said “it’s over” after another massive dunk.

McClung is the 2023 Dunk contest winner

After Mac’s very first dunk attempt in the contest, it was over. But like Vince Carter, the man said “it’s over” after his last round. He wore his high school jersey and threw down a 540 dunk without breaking a sweat.

McClung didn’t just get a 50/50 from the judges but a standing ovation from three of those five namely Jamal Crawford, Candace Parker, and Dominique Wilkins while Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics was (air) crowning him as the King. What a day for the youngster!

Also read: “Bet $100,000 On KJ Martin”: Shaquille O’Neal Challenges Kenyon Martin Sr On Son’s 2023 Dunk Contest Performance

About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty