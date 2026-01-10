Trae Young Jokes About Returning to “Baby-Face” Look, Hopes to Help Wizards Youngsters Achieve All-Star Level

Trae Young, after a turbulent summer in which the Atlanta Hawks did not give him the supermax extension he wanted and a difficult start to the 2025–26 season, decided it was time to end his chapter with the franchise. He has joined the Washington Wizards, hoping to reach new heights in his career, and for that, he is ready to roll back the clock.

The Wizards now have a proven scorer and playmaker who’s hungry to remind people who he is. No one is expecting too much from Washington this year as they are 10-26 and currently hold the 14th spot in the East. But everyone is optimistic of what Young’s talent means for Washington’s future. And that includes Trae himself.

The four-time All-Star addressed the NBA media earlier today for the first time as a member of the Wizards. He was all smiles and optimism, something that has been sorely missing from his demeanor since the season kicked off in October. Trae admitted that he knows he is not finished growing his game and that he is even willing to give himself a clean new look to show that he is ready to help transform the Wizards’ culture.

“I know I’m not a finished product. I know people look at me as a finished product sometimes. I don’t know. I don’t have the babyface, maybe I need to go back to it. I’ve got so much to improve on. On the court and off the court. I feel like I’ve gotten so much better,” Young stated.

Trae on his goal with the Wizards: “I know I’m not a finished product. I just want to bring the best out of these young guys as far as on the court. Hopefully make an All-Star or two out of some of these guys” pic.twitter.com/8ed5otGjg4 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) January 10, 2026

It is hard to know what kind of impact Young will have at this stage, so this was likely one of his safest answers. He reassured Washington fans that his immense talent can still grow and that he is ready to help build the squad back into a championship contender. It will not happen overnight, but his response showed that he is prepared for the grind.

And it’s not just about him either. Young later mentioned his main goal, which was to help develop a young roster. “My goal is just, I want to bring the best out of these young guys as far as on the court.

“When I’m able to be right and get on the court, show that I can bring the best out of this team, and these young guys that I’m around. And hopefully make an All-Star or two out of some of these other guys. That’s my goal for this.”

Again, these were all well-structured responses to the media, who were probably looking for their next juicy headline regarding his exit from Atlanta. Instead, Trae played it straight and showed the Wizards that he is happy to wear the mantle of franchise player. It is a slight departure from his actions over the last few months, and that is a good thing.

This trade might end up helping Trae more than anyone expected. Washington does not need him to be perfect or to carry a contender on day one. No one is expecting that. They just need him to lead, compete, and set a tone for a young locker room.

That freedom could unlock a version of Young that is looser, more patient, and a little more self-aware than the one we saw in Atlanta. If nothing else, this move gives him space to redefine what kind of superstar he wants to be, and sometimes that is exactly what a career needs to get back on track.