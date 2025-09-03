mobile app bar

“Don’t Give a Sh** About the Fans”: Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA’s New TV Schedule

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chuckís Global Stars general manager Charles Barkley during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuckís Global Stars general manager Charles Barkley during introductions before the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

An ideal way to watch your favorite sport would simply be to log into a device and enjoy the action. But the NBA’s plan for the 2025/26 season and beyond involves, to put it mildly, chaos. The league ended its long-standing partnership with TNT in favor of a deal that will see fans paying a lot more. But do they really need it?

The NBA signed an 11-year deal worth more than $70 billion with Disney (who own ABC and ESPN), NBC, and Amazon Prime. There will be more games broadcast on TV, but now, fans will have to subscribe to multiple platforms. Even those looking for just the League Pass will have to subscribe to it through Amazon. This makes it much more expensive, and for most fans, it’s a slap in the face. Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, too, hates it.

In a conversation with Bill Simmons, the 76ers legend spoke about how the league doesn’t care about the fans and is only focused on making money. $7 billion a year will fill the pockets of a lot of people, including the players, who should now be paid even more handsomely. But what good does it do to those who make the game as special as it is? Fans.

Barkley brought up the schedule of an average game week, which will include matches on different networks every single day. “Sometimes the game’s gonna be on Peacock, and it’s not gonna be on NBC, I think that’s a huge dilemma for the NBA,” Chuck opined.

Simmons humorously added that the NBA won’t care about what the fans feel because “they have so much money they will wipe their tears with cash.” Funny, yes, but sad at the same time. The game is changing, and the amount of say fans have is also reducing.

“Bill, I’m so glad you said that,” Barkley continued. “I think it’s a big deal, because they just took all the money from all three networks. I don’t think they give a sh** about the fans, and I think this is gonna come back to bite them, to be honest with you.” 

The Round Mound of Rebounds is also wary of the fact that it’s an 11-year deal. So, fans will have to struggle for a long time, with the NBA unlikely to change anything to make things easier. Watching all games would become expensive, and finding the right game to watch would be difficult.

Commissioner Adam Silver, however, will have to keep one thing in mind. NBA viewership, which already went down 2% from the 23/24 season, could dip even further if the prices continue to skyrocket. Only incredibly competitive basketball action and superstars in the league could keep this venture afloat.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these