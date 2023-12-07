“Never Seen Rudy Gobert Play With This Type of Force”: Crediting Anthony Edwards, Kendrick Perkins Commends Wolves Center For His Energy

Rudy Gobert’s impressive form for the Minnesota Timberwolves resulted in former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins praising him, on Twitter. Gobert has recently found form on the offensive end of the court as well, in addition to being the defensive anchor for his team. He has looked back to his very best and was once again critical as the Timberwolves swept past the struggling San Antonio Spurs.

Referencing Gobert’s young superstar teammate Anthony Edwards, Perkins claimed that his energy seemed to be rubbing off on the French International as well. “I’ve never seen Rudy Gobert play with this type of force on BOTH ends of the floor. That Anthony Edwards energy is contagious I see!!! Real Talk,” he said.

Gobert has seen considerable resurgence so far this season and is one of the frontrunners for the DPOY award, as things stand. He has seemingly taken up a defensive anchor role alongside his offensively-inclined teammates. This has allowed the likes of Anthony Edwards and Karl Anthony-Towns to take charge.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently at the very top of the Western Conference with a 16-4 record and have looked impressive on both ends of the court. Gobert himself has found offensive form of late and produced 26 points against the Charlotte Hornets. His double-double against the Spurs was his 4th straight, and nobody will be willing to be against the 31-year-old as far as the DPOY is concerned as well.

Rudy Gobert has found a resurgence after a difficult campaign

With a defensive rating of 106, the Timberwolves have the best defense in the NBA thus far. Gobert, as the main man, allows the rest of the team to play on the front and force turnovers, which has worked well for the Timberwolves thus far. The 31-year-old himself appears to be full of confidence and has been consistently dominant defensively.

ANT’s presence means that they have a player who is tailor-made for a transition-based offense, with KAT more than willing to take on a bit of a secondary role. The Timberwolves also have the third-best net rating in the NBA thus far and have seen huge improvement in all areas, compared to last season.

ANT’s absence meant that his team only managed an 8th seed last time around. This year, they seem intent on continuing with their ridiculously impressive start.