WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Promises to Remove Clothes if Charles Barkley Rightly Spells ‘Precautionary’ on Inside the NBA

With Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr. hosting NBA on TNT, not only do basketball enthusiasts get valuable insights, but are also assured some high-level entertainment.

On today’s TNT halftime show, as expected, the Inside the NBA hosts’ antics left everyone laughing.

During a discussion on the ongoing Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls contest, Shaq promised to take off his clothes over a silly challenge he made with Sir Charles.

Shaquille O’Neal vows to take off clothes if Charles Barkley can correctly spell “precautionary”

Talking about Giannis’ injury, Barkley made use of the word “precautionary”. O’Neal seemed fascinated as his co-host made use of the word. Cutting off Ernie, the former Lakers legend asked Chuck to spell the same.

Further, the 7-footer promised to take off his clothes, if Barkley could correctly spell.

“If you spell precautionary I’ll take my clothes off right now,” O’Neal said.

Barkley, unsurprisingly, misspelled the word.

Chuck started with, “P-E-R…”

As soon as Kenny and Johnson made him aware of being incorrect, the Round Mound of Rebound had an excuse ready.

“I know, I want to get it wrong. I don’t want to see him (Shaq) naked.”

Here, have a look at the clip.

Shaq: “If you spell precautionary I’ll take my clothes off right now.” Chuck: “P-E-R” Chuck saved us all 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WB7bsQ98Gz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2023

We do not know whether the Chuck Master misspelt the word on purpose or not. However, it did serve as a blessing in disguise… there is absolutely no way that anybody would want to see a half-naked Shaq on live TV.

NBA Twitter reaction to Shaq and Chuck’s silly challenge

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

