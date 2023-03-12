Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Lakers Potential Starting Lineup Amidst the King’s Foot Injury

Mar 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) cheers for his team while wearing a boot on his injured foot during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks tonight for their final home game before a quick two-game road trip. They’ve won their last three games, despite LeBron James being sidelined with injury. These are promising signs for the Lakers, who wish to return to playoff contention.

In their last contest, the Lakers beat the Raptors 122-112, thanks to strong 4th quarter performances by D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves.

This improved their record to 33-34 and strengthened their hold on the 9th seed. They’re now just half a game behind the 7th and 8th-seeded Timberwolves and Mavericks. With a win tonight, the Lakers could potentially move up to the 7th seed.

This leaves fans asking, will LeBron James play tonight against the Knicks?

LeBron James will be OUT for tonight’s contest

Before the trade deadline, LeBron James getting an injury of this severity meant their season was over. However, some excellent moves by the Lakers front office have given them some much-needed players who can take away the burden from LBJ and Anthony Davis.

According to the latest reports, LBJ will be out for at least another two weeks while he recovers from a right foot tendon injury.

Update from the Lakers: LeBron James has been evaluated by Lakers team physicians and medical staff, and it has been determined that he has sustained a right foot tendon injury. James will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 2, 2023

This means that LBJ will not suit up tonight as the Knicks come to town. The Knicks just suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of the Kings and the Clippers. They will look to exact their revenge, while the Lakers will look towards the 7th seed.

