“Obviously Travis Kelce”: Caitlin Clark Reveals Her Favorite NFL Player, Talks About Being A Life-Long Chiefs Fan

Basketball isn’t the only sport near and dear to the heart of WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The reigning Rookie of the Year is also a huge football fan, and her heart belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, she argued that her fandom wasn’t a result of the team’s recent success. She revealed that she’s not only a true fan, but her love for the team has existed since her days as a child in Des Moines, Iowa.

Clark appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights Podcast. In their conversation, the brothers prompted Clark to give insight into her fandom of the Chiefs. She didn’t hesitate to set the record straight. She said,

“I had family in Kansas City and I grew up in De Moines, Iowa which is only three hours from Kansas City. That’s the closest NFL team. So my dad was a big Chiefs fan growing up so people think I’m a bandwagon Chiefs fan. But I’m like no I was there before Patrick and Travis!”

The revelation of Clark’s deep-rooted fandom of the Chiefs came from her time on Peyton and Eli Mannings’ Manning Cast. The legendary NFL brothers showcased a picture from Clark’s childhood in which she is wearing a full Chiefs outfit.

College hoops royalty ✅

Lifelong @Chiefs fan ✅ Welcome to tonight's ManningCast, Caitlin Clark! pic.twitter.com/07qCR1X3QI — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 20, 2023

Since Clark lived somewhat close to Kansas City, her family would make a trip to a game once every season. Her brother was a huge Tony Gonzalez fan, who was the greatest tight-end in Chiefs history at the time. His legacy emanated through the franchise until they drafted another tight end, Travis Kelce. Clark later confirmed that the three-time Super Bowl champion is her favorite player.

“I mean obviously Travis is up there,” Clark said. “But I’m obviously a big Patrick fan too. The both of you are pretty great.” As she revealed her favorite player, Travis screamed in excitement while throwing his hands in the air. Jason couldn’t help but let out a big smile on behalf of his brother.

Despite Clark’s lifelong fandom, her favorite player comes from this era of the Chiefs. Understandably so, as Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are the architects of the franchise’s current fortunes. Additionally, the Chiefs are on pace to add more to their hardware. They are an NFL-best 15-1 on the season, and many have predicted them to get their third SuperBowl in a row come February.

The NFL playoffs begin before the start of the WNBA season, so it is safe to assume Caitlin Clark will be in person cheering on the Chiefs every step of the way.