“Path Gets Steeper, Quicker This Year” for A’ja Wilson’s Aces Says Monica McNutt

Following the Aces’ 78-67 win over the Seattle Storm in round 1, Las Vegas has won its last 10 home games in the playoffs. They started off slow yesterday, scoring just 9 points in the first quarter. However, A’ja Wilson & Co. were able to overcome the slow start by owning the fourth quarter, where they held the Storm to just 2 points.

This was the topic of conversation on ESPN recently, when Malika Andrews hosted Monica McNutt. “As much as we have talked about the Aces in terms of their firepower, what A’ja is doing, what their core has the ability to do. For Becky Hammon, it’s been all about the defense being able to create the offense. And a 14-2 run, there is no better embodiment,” McNutt explained.

The ESPN analyst added that the Aces’ depth is not the same as it was during their championship runs, but their playoff experience could still get them over the hump. “The path gets steeper, quicker this year. Seattle, they’re going to make adjustments…But if the Aces get through this one, they’re most likely going to run into the Liberty in the next round. And so, there is no time to play around. You’ve got to lock in and play your best basketball.”

The Aces took on the Liberty in last year’s WNBA Finals, winning the series 3-1 to secure their second consecutive championship. However, this season, they won’t have the leeway to get warmer throughout the postseason if they face New York in Round 2. Undoubtedly, the sooner their unanimous MVP can get into playoff mode, the higher their chances are.

A’ja has the chance to tie up a historic run

Wilson isn’t just coming off the Olympic gold this summer, she’s been stacking up silverware over the past two years. In 2023, A’ja won the Defensive Player of the Year award, the WNBA championship, and Finals MVP while making All-Star and All-WNBA teams.

This season, she joined Cynthia Cooper as the only unanimous MVP in WNBA history. And she still has the chance to add two more accolades to her name before the season is over. To David Dennis Jr., this gives Wilson the chance to create history.

“I cannot think of, in any sport, any basketball sport – NBA, WNBA – somebody putting together that many accolades in the course of 24 months,” the Andscape senior writer exclaimed.

Wilson went 9-21 in the matchup against the Storm yesterday, a drop-off from her regular season efficiency of 51.8% from the field. If the three-time WNBA MVP can carry her dominance from the season into the playoffs, then she and the Aces could make history a month from now.

Behind Chelsea Gray and Wilson, the Aces are vying for their third straight championship. If they make it through the postseason, they would become the first team since the Houston Comets in 1999 to three-peat in the WNBA.