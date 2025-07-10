“Thief of All Joy”: Candace Parker Acknowledges NBA History While Speaking on WNBA’s Striking Wage Gap

The WNBA hasn’t had an easy path to relevancy. Many past legends gave their blood, sweat and tears to shape the league into what it is today. Although these athletes have earned the respect of the masses, their pay doesn’t reflect their efforts. Players have fought for an increase in salary for many years. WNBA legend Candace Parker offered her thoughts about the financial situation in the WNBA.

Over the past year and a half, the WNBA has increased in popularity. The ascension of young stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers has brought a new set of eyes to what the league is building. As a result, the WNBA’s revenue margins have jumped significantly.

The 2024 season marked the beginning of each team having private charter flights. Parker retired after the 2023 season, so she didn’t experience that luxury, but she loves the progress the WNBA is making to provide the best experience for its players.

The next step is closing the wage gap between the WNBA and the NBA. Parker has a unique perspective on the league’s current financial landscape. “I think comparison is the thief of all joy,” Parker said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Comparing a league that is 28 years young to an NBA that is 78 years old is crazy.”

Parker raises a great point regarding the WNBA’s youth. The WNBA hasn’t yet stood the test of time. The NBA’s 28th season was in 1973. At the time, the average salary was $90,000. Of course, the cost of living was much different back then. Regardless, it wasn’t until the 1991-92 season that the average salary exceeded $1 million. For context, that was the league’s 46th season.

The WNBA is ahead of schedule, with an estimated average salary of $119,000. Things are changing, but that doesn’t mean players should become complacent. “Numbers don’t lie, and revenue share is a real thing,” Parker proclaimed. “It’s crazy because the CBA is coming up this year. We have an opportunity to actually do something about it.”

Most WNBA players aren’t asking to receive the same pay as NBA players. They’re advocating to receive the same splits. In 2025, NBA players receive a portion of 51% of the league’s total basketball related income (BRI). WNBA players, however, see a 75-25 split in favor of the league, with some sources reporting that players may take away as little as 17%.

Let’s hope the upcoming negotiations between the WNB Players’ Association and the owners can secure a more favorable CBA and lead to higher wages for players. It has surely been a long time coming.