“Its no fun when everyone knows who’s gonna win!”: Charles Barkley laments how Kevin Durant, LeBron James-led superteams are this year’s title favorites

NBA veteran Charles Barkley predicts the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks to be the top 3 teams in the NBA next season

With only a few weeks left before an 82 games packed season begins, the pundits and analysts are making their predictions for who will lift the Larry O’Brien trophy this year. The teams that have emerged as front runners are the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Recently, Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley stated his top 3 picks for the 2022 championship. The Phoenix Suns legend, while siding with the popular picks of the Lakers and the Nets, also put the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks, in the race.

Barkley has been an avid fan of the Bucks, especially Finals MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo. From the very beginning of the 2021 playoffs, Chuck had predicted the Bucks to be in the Finals. The Bucks’ Big 3 of Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday worked in perfect tandem.

Also read: “Charles Barkley, you look like a beanbag that’s just been sat on!”: When Kevin Heart trolled the Sixers legend at 2018 NBA All-Star on TNT Live and left everyone crying laughing

However, Barkley doesn’t state the order of his top 3 picks, leaving some mystery around it. Though the Bucks are the defending champion, the popular notion around the league has either the Nets or Lakers emerging as 2022 champions.

Charles Barkley states his top 3 teams for the 2021-22 season.

Barkley sides with the popular notion around the league, agreeing that the Nets and Lakers have strong chances to win the chip this year. However, the 11x All-Star adds Bucks to the list, paying the defending champions their due respect.

“The Lakers are going to be good. And the Brooklyn Nets are going to be good. But the Milwaukee Bucks are the champs. So to me, those are the top three teams in the NBA, in no particular order.”

Though one cannot deny Barkley’s picks, discounting teams such as the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, and Denver Nuggets might not be such a wise move. The 2021 post-season had 8 All-Stars missing games due to injuries, the highest ever in NBA history.

With teams such as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls completely revamping themselves, the east looks the most formidable it has ever been. Players like Klay Thompson, Jamal Murray, Jaylen Brown are looking to make a comeback from injury this season.

Also read: “Leaving Stephen Curry off the All-Star Game is a flat-out joke”: When Charles Barkley was furious about the former unanimous MVP not being selected

Though, Barkley’s predictions are a source of amusement, especially when it comes to his guarantees. The Hall of Famer seems to have got it right with this one. However, knowing Barkely’s unpredictable nature, it wouldn’t be surprising if he makes bizarre predictions as the season proceeds.