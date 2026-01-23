Paul Pierce Mocks Draymond Green Elbowing Dwight Powell Hours After His ‘Not a Dirty Player’ Podcast Comment

Although Draymond Green has been instrumental in the Golden State Warriors’ success, his on-court antics have resulted in the label of a dirty player. Green isn’t particularly keen on the tag but his untimely flagrant foul against the Dallas Mavericks isn’t helping his case.

From kicking Steven Adams’ groin or stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest, Green has built quite a reputation. However, the 4 time NBA champion doesn’t consider himself a dirty player.

“I don’t do dirty things,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “There’s not a player in the NBA who can tell you Draymond is a dirty player.”

Draymond Green says he’s not a dirty player and calls out Pelle Larsson and European players for being dirty “I don’t do dirty things. There’s not a player in the NBA who can tell you Draymond is a dirty player. There are a lot of Europeans who do dirty stuff on the… pic.twitter.com/iT0XkEcbGJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 22, 2026

Naturally, those words sparked a reaction on social media. Fans immediately began to come up with more examples of Green teetering on that line of physical and dirty.

Coincidentally, in the Warriors’ very next game against the Dallas Mavericks, Green received a technical foul for an elbow to forward Dwight Powell’s chest.

Paul Pierce noticed that foul after Green proclaimed his innocence and couldn’t contain his laughter. In the recent No Fouls Given episode, Pierce couldn’t stop himself from mocking the four-time NBA champion.

“Draymond said on his podcast that you can ask anybody in the league. And tonight he elbowed Powell and got kicked,” Pierce said while laughing.

Although Green wasn’t ejected for his actions, Pierce’s statement still rings true, more or less. It should be noted Pierce and Green have a bit of a past dating back to the time when the Warriors veteran trash-talked the former Celtics star during his final NBA season. This would explain why Pierce continued with his criticism of Green.

“He got a whole compilation [of dirty plays]. That’s super dirty,” he proclaimed.

Surely, Pierce’s mockery will soon make its way to Green. The four-time All-Star has been quite savvy in responding to people on his podcast, so perhaps Pierce should expect a response soon.