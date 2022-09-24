Worlds 2021 winner : List of all Previous World Winners for LOL Worlds

Edward Gaming was the Worlds 2021 winner. This article will look at the victory of Edward Gaming and the past winners.

The LoL World Championships are always a fun time of the year for all the hardcore League of Legends fans.

Last year, twenty-two teams from eleven regions competed for the evident 70-pound Summoner’s Cup. There have been 11 Worlds Tournaments, out of which three have been played in the US.

Worlds 2021 winner: Edward Gaming

Edward Gaming was the definite underdogs coming into the tournament, but they managed to dominate other teams with their unorthodox playing style.

After making it into the Group Stages, Edward Gaming made a beeline into the finals and managed to win the championship against DK to grab their Debut title and become the worlds 2021 winner.

The team defeated DK on a 3-2 scoreline, a hard-fought battle between both teams. Moreover, it would have been a second title for DK if they had defeated Edward Gaming.

Not only that, Lee “Scout” Ye-chan from Edward Gaming was named the MVP of the whole tournament.

Here is a video showcasing the highlights from all the games in the finals between EDG and DK.



Now that we know the winners of the previous year’s championship let us look at the past winners and some other statistics.

The Past Winners

Out of the 11 tournaments, South Korea has won six. In comparison, China has won three, with the EU and SEA sharing one. Coincidently, NA hasn’t won a single one.

The winners who have lifted the trophy the most are T1(Previously SK Telecom 1), with three wins, dating to 2013, 2015, and 2016 respectively.

The second team to have won the most trophies is GenG (Previously Samsung Galaxy), with two titles under their belt. They lifted the trophy in 2014 and 2017 while being finalists against T1 in 2016.

Damwon Gaming is another Korean team who won in 2020.

China has lifted the trophy thrice, with the winners being Invictus Gaming, FPX, and Edward Gaming. Europe has only one champion, which is Fnatic.

Taiwanese Organisation J Team won the championship once in 2012.

This year the events are planned for play in NA and Mexico City. Many fan favorites and underdogs are gunning for the trophy.