LOL Worlds 2022 Schedule : When Does the League of Legends Esports Worlds Start?

LOL Worlds 2022 : The League of Legends Worlds Championships has begun. Let us look at the key dates, schedules, locations, and everything you need to know.

Firstly, we will cover the schedule, then move on to the key dates, locations, and more information about the championships.

League of Legends Worlds Schedule

The LoL Worlds Championship will begin on 29th September and last for a month until 5th November.

During these weeks, there will be Play-ins, Group Stages, Quarters, Semis, and Grand-Finals. Moreover, This section will discuss which sections will proceed on these days.

Play-ins – Eligible Teams will play these from 29th September to 4th October.

– Eligible Teams will play these from 29th September to 4th October. Group Stages – The group stages begin on the 7th October to the 10th, while the latter goes from the 13th to the 16th of October.

The group stages begin on the 7th October to the 10th, while the latter goes from the 13th to the 16th of October. Quarterfinals – Begin on 20th October and last till the 23rd.

– Begin on 20th October and last till the 23rd. Semi-finals – Begin on 29th and will last the next day till the 30th.

Begin on 29th and will last the next day till the 30th. Grand-finals – Will take place on 5th November.

Riot fixes these dates, and teams will play every game according to the above schedule. That is why E-Sports Teams start practice even before the announcement.

Also Read: Patrick Ewing has more seasons as a paid player than Michael and Lebron combined

Locations

The Play-ins will occur in Mexico City inside the Arena Sports Stadium at Artz Pedregal.

In addition, the group stages and Quarterfinals are planned to be played inside the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Qualified teams will play the Semis in the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, while the Grand Finals are scheduled for play inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Groups in Play-Ins

Group A

Beyond Gaming (PCS)

Fnatic (LEC)

Evil Geniuses (LCS)

DetonatioN FocusMe (LJL)

Loud (CBLOL)

Chiefs Esports Club (LCO)

Group B

Isurus (LLA)

Royal Never Give Up (LPL)

DRX (LCK)

Saigon Buffalo (VCS)

MAD Lions (LEC)

Istanbul Wildcats (TCL)

League of Legends Worlds Main Event Groups

The Teams in Group A are

EDward Gaming (LPL)

T1 (LCK)

C9 (LCS)

TBD (Decided through Play-Ins 1)

Group B Teams are

G2 Esports (LEC)

DWG KIA (LCK)

JD Gaming (LPL)

TBD (Decided through Play-Ins 2)

Group C Teams include

GAM Esports (VCS)

Rogue (LEC)

Top Esports (LPL)

TBD (Decided through Play-Ins 3)

The Teams in Group D Teams are

100 Thieves (LEC)

CTBC Flying Oyster (PCS)

Gen.G (LCK)

TBD (Decided through Play-Ins 4)

Also Read: “Damn, I’m Broke,” Shaq after looking at the list of NBA’s Richest Players

The teams who win battles here will advance to Quarters and so on.