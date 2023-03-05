Cody Rhodes Was Initially Skeptical of Joining AEW Because of a Warning From His Father Dusty Rhodes

Onscreen, WWE has been showing that the late Dusty Rhodes, as a father, never cared about Cody Rhodes. In fact, Paul Heyman claims Roman Reigns was the son “The American Dream” always wanted. However, the whole storyline angle is far from being true. Recently, Dave Meltzer shared how The American Dream felt about his son in WWE. He also revealed how Cody Rhodes thought his father would have reacted to him signing with AEW.

During the recent Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer stated that “Dusty was so into Cody.” He claimed The American Dream’s mood was decided by how WWE booked his son onscreen. If Cody Rhodes won, his father used to be in a good mood the whole week. If not, the mood was bad.

Cody Rhodes believed his father wouldn’t have liked him leaving WWE and joining AEW

During the conversation, Meltzer claimed Cody Rhodes once told him how his father might have felt about him leaving WWE. The American Nightmare believes Dusty Rhodes would’ve been unhappy with his decision.

In fact, at first, The American Nightmare wasn’t sure about being a part of AEW. Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes was skeptical because of what his father used to warn him about. Dusty wasn’t a fan of “rich guys starting a wrestling company”.

In the past, many wealthy people, who started their companies, ended up becoming a disaster. Which is why he used to warn his son against it.

It seems The American Dream would have never liked the idea of his son leaving WWE. However, the decision turned out to be something that Cody needed. He left, joined AEW, returned to WWE, and now, will be headlining WrestleMania.

Will The American Nightmare become the first Rhodes to hold a World Title in WWE?

The first “Rhodes” who entered the WWE ring was Dusty Rhodes in 1989. After that, his sons Dustin and Cody also followed in his footsteps. However, despite having a decades-long history, no one from the family tree has ever held a WWE world title. Well, things might change at this year’s Grandest Stage of Them All.

After winning his first Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes is all set to headline the first WrestleMania of his career. The American Nightmare will be fighting Roman Reigns for the undisputed title. All Cody needs to do is dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the first Rhodes to hold a WWE world title.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see Cody Rhodes finally getting rewarded for his years of hard work. Unfortunately, all of this is happening when his father is longer there to witness it. “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes passed away in 2015 due to Kidney failure.

