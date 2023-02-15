CM Punk May Finally Make AEW Return Within Two Months

Tony Khan and CM Punk at the All Out Post Media Scrum Credits: Twitter

AEW castaway CM Punk may bestir himself back to Tony Khan’s company soon. CM Punk’s long absence came from the infamous melee that broke down on the night of All Out PPV. During the post-show media scrum, the Straight Edge star went on a tirade, taking shots at the EVPs of AEW. All hell broke loose after he made his way backstage and was confronted by the Elite, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. The confrontation culminated in a brawl and all men went to blows.

Following the incident, everybody involved was suspended indefinitely. However, Omega and the Bucks made their return at the Full Gear PPV event last year. But Punk’s status remained in limbo. The recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio shed light on CM Punk’s possible return to AEW.

CM Punk may return to AEW within two months

While the night of September 4, 2022, was supposed to be a night of celebration for CM Punk on account of his win over Jon Moxley, Punk flew into a rage and got stripped of his AEW Championship. It was also reported that Punk had sustained a torn tricep, which would have kept him out of action regardless of what went down later backstage.

“A lot of damage done (Brawl Out), there’s a lot of mending of fences that needs to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences. At all. It’s a big situation, because (CM) Punk could be back in two months, then there’s a decision.“ – Dave Meltzer

We don’t know if he has healed up completely, but Dave Meltzer believes Punk could return in two months. Meltzer also noted that there’s a lot of “mending of fences” to be done before Punk returns, as nobody including Chris Jericho wants him back in the locker room.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk returns within two months and if so, whether his return will be well-received by the fans and his co-workers.

A lot of damage done, there’s a lot of mending of fences that needs to be done, and there’s been no mending of fences. At all.

It’s a big situation, because Punk could be back in two months, then there’s a decision. That’s gonna be a big story, how that goes down, or doesn’t go down,” stated Meltzer.

CM Punk posts a romantic picture of himself and his wife on Valentine’s Day

CM Punk and AJ Lee tied the knot on June 13, 2014. This was the same day he got his walking papers from the WWE. The couple has been going strong in their marriage for almost nine years. Taking to his Instagram, the former AEW World Champion posted a romantic picture of himself and his wife walking abreast in the rain with their arms around each other.

AEW star Dax Harwood jested in the comments section-

“What was my Happy Valentine’s text about this morning, then?!”

Punk participated in the banter and stated-

“It was about wishing you a happy Valentine’s Day!”.

