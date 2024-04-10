“People Want Jon Jones”: CM Punk Defends Dana White and Co. Over Criticism for ‘Not Big Enough’ UFC 300 Main Event

Being a milestone event, UFC 300 has turned out to be the most stacked card of all time. Yet, the main event featuring Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill has faced its fair share of criticism. Recently, in an ESPN interview, WWE Superstar and former UFC fighter, CM Punk, weighed in on this criticism with a rather stern opinion.

Punk acknowledged that Jon Jones taking on Stipe Miocic might make for a more interesting watch. However, he urged fans to comprehend that not all match-ups can come to fruition overnight. As a result, one must look out for alternatives, and the current main event is the best the UFC could come up with. During the conversation, CM Punk even defended Dana White and the UFC, as he said,

“People want Jon Jones. They want Stipe. They want a heavyweight title fight. But if you cannot have the heavyweight title, then, what is the second-best one? The light heavyweight title.”

In addition, CM Punk lauded both Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for their skillset and insisted that the main event should not be taken lightly. In fact, it is the first time the light heavyweight champion would be defending his title against a fighter who is young, ambitious, and according to Joe Rogan, dangerous.

Joe Rogan is all praise for Jamahal Hill

According to Joe Rogan, the criticism surrounding UFC 300’s main event is not justified. Given the high stakes, he believes the matchup to be quite intriguing. Furthermore, Rogan urged fans to not underestimate the American contender and claimed he has the potential to pull off an upset. In a recent episode of his podcast, he said,

“Hill is f*cking dangerous. Watch the fight with Glover he f*cked up Glover and Glover is good. To f*ck him up like that on feet taking away his singles on real quick. People underestimate them for some strange reason and I do not understand it.”

With both CM Punk and Joe Rogan endorsing this match-up, criticisms might subside for the time being. However, only time can tell if the bout will live up to the stature of UFC 300.