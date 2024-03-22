Ex-UFC Champ Demetrious Johnson Exposes Dana White & Co. Disparity in Treatment Compared to CM Punk

Most UFC fans may know how the former UFC flyweight king, Demetrious Johnson, got into a feud with the UFC head honcho, Dana White, regarding PPV point earnings. UFC champions often get a share of the PPV sales revenue of an event. But White barred Johnson from his PPV point earnings despite being one of the most renowned UFC champions to date. This also led to ‘Mighty Mouse’s exit from the promotion in 2018. However, Johnson’s recent YouTube video proved how the 54-year-old UFC head honcho had treated him tyrannously during his time in the promotion.

Most fans may have come across ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ snap with all the eleven title defenses he had earned in his career under Dana White and Co. The snap itself is enough to showcase his in-octagon prowess. But the fact that the 37-year-old revealed might startle several fans.

‘DJ’ disclosed that Dana White had no problems in providing PPV points income to someone like CM Punk, who had a disastrous career with 2 defeats in his 2 UFC fights. But, the UFC head honcho didn’t allow the same benefits for Johnson, who was one of the most respected UFC champions of his time. ‘Mighty Mouse’ said,

“This guy [CM Punk] comes in and gets a base salary of $500k. There were also potential PPV bonuses and other financial incentives. I defended the belt fuc*ing eight times. I needed to get this.”

Well, most fans may have already realized that the fighters who help make White more money are the ones who will have his backing. The skills are usually not enough if a fighter is unable to garner eyeballs. White, on several occasions, has even violated his own words just because he sensed the opportunity to earn a lot of money.

Conor McGregor got the benefits of Dana White’s money-mindedness unlike Demetrious Johnson

Several videos of White saying “We don’t co-promote” have gone viral on the web. Most fans may agree that someone holding a stature like Dana White should stand by his words. But the UFC boss doesn’t care much about violating his own words. The noted UFC icon Conor McGregor has generated massive revenues for the UFC and hence is one of the White’s most loved patrons.

It was primarily McGregor who got the fight world going gaga over a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. White sensed the opportunity to fill his pockets when he analyzed the situation. He immediately got into negotiations with the noted boxing promoter, Stephen Espinoza, to co-promote the fight.

Most fans are well aware that both McGregor and White walked away with filled pockets after the fight. But unfortunately, things were way worse for ‘Mighty Mouse’ who wasn’t allowed to earn PPV points, despite being one of the most respected UFC champions.