Tony Khan Asked AEW Star to Dye His Hair Green to Be More Like NBA Legend Dennis Rodman

Pro wrestlers often draw inspiration from different places and people to bring out their best in the ring. According to what suits their persona, superstars watch movies, read novels, or even follow an iconic character from other any other sport. Likewise, AEW superstar Lee Moriarty used things that NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman used to do. Though the whole thing was not intended by the Taigastyle, it, however, did impact his in-ring persona.

Making his AEW debut last year, Lee Moriarty got his spotlight after aligning with MJF as a part of “The Firm” faction. Recently, the AEW superstar appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast where he talked about his short AEW career. The Apex of Combat also discussed the reason why he turned his hair color green.

Moriarty said Tony Khan asked him to dye hair like NBA legend Dennis Rodman

Speaking on the show, The Apex of Combat asserted the idea to dye his hair green came from none other than MJF. Taigastyle recalled Tony Khan once asked to do so without mentioning any name. Though Lee Moriarty claimed the whole thing transpired keeping NBA Hall of Fame Dennis Rodman in mind.

Just like the NBA Legend, The Apex of Combat stated he was also an enforcer for his team. However, rather than calling himself a member of The Firm, Moriarty claimed he was a mercenary. The AEW Star said MJF had hired him to put people on the ground.

Moreover, Lee Moriarty also noted how Dennis Rodman used to paint nails and wear weird stuff to express more of his personality. In fact, he believes the idea of dyeing his hair green was to help him get a little more energy out of him. He started:

“I think it was Max’s [MJF] idea, but when Tony [Khan]asked me, he couldn’t say the name… he basically referenced [Dennis] Rodman… Dennis Rodman was the enforcer of the group, this intense guy… My job is to put people on the ground when I was with The Firm.”

Taigastyle also explained how dying hair was followed by a big push

On the same show, The Apex of Combat also shared how he ended up joining MJF’s The Firm. Lee Moriarty claimed the whole thing was a well-kept secret and he knew nothing until the last moment.

However, when Tony Khan asked him to dye his hair green, he said the whole thing will come with a huge push. Moriarty trusted Tony Khan and others involved in the process and eventually joined The Firm.

Nevertheless, AEW’s recent Full Gear PPV was MJF winning the AEW championship thanks to William Regal. Well, now that the ex-leader of The Firm has joined hands with someone else, it will be interesting to see which direction The Firm will be headed. Though it would be great to see the faction getting involved in a storyline with its previous leader.

