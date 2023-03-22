Mark Henry Reacts To Getting Mistaken As One Of The “Best UFC Coaches of All Time”

Mark Henry was well-known as “The World’s Strongest Man” during his 20+ years in WWE. Right Now, the wrestling legend works in AEW as a commentator, coach, and talent agent. Mark Henry has been a powerlifter, an Olympic weightlifter, and even a strongman, but he has never been in the UFC. However, the former WWE superstar was recently listed among the top 20 MMA coaches of all time.

Recently, Surprise Sports posted an article listing some of the best coaches in MMA history. On #11, it was Mark Henry, but not the one wrestling fans might be thinking of. There is a Mark Henry in the UFC who has coached fighters like Frankie Edgar, Chris Weidman, and Matt Serra.

Mistakenly, the picture of The World’s Strongest Man was included in the article. However, that didn’t stop the wrestling veteran from poking some fun on social media.

Mark Henry reacts to being considered 11th best coach in the history of UFC

Taking to his Instagram, Mark Henry shared a picture of the article with an interesting caption. The Wrestling Veteran, in a witty manner, thanked everyone for the honor. He appreciated being listed as the 11th-best MMA coach in history.

Mark Henry also tagged former UFC fighter Matt Serra in the post and thanked him as well. In fact, he wasn’t the only one who found the whole thing amusing. The comment section was filled with reactions from Frankie Edgar, Lance Palmer, Jonavin Webb, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Henry (@coachmarkhenry)

The Wrestling Veteran also made a Twitter post where he joked about the picture used in the article. He wrote:

“just hate when they use pics of me when I overeat in the winter.”

Thanks to everyone it’s an honor 11 best coach in the history of MMA 🙏🏼🏆👊🏼♥️ just hate when they use pics of me when I overeat in the winter 😡 pic.twitter.com/zRkyE3Nb1Z — Mark Henry (@MarkCoachmark13) March 20, 2023

It’s funny how one small error can change the whole meaning of something. Surprise Sports’ mistake didn’t create any dispute, but it did give Mark Henry and UFC stars a chance to have some fun.

The World’s Strongest Man “almost” cried after watching the recent Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens re-union

Mark Henry might be an AEW star now, but he hasn’t stopped watching what’s happening in the WWE ring. During the recent “Busted Open Radio”, the former WWE superstar talked about the main event of last week’s SmackDown Live.

Henry applauded the Sami/KO re-union segment and claimed he got emotional seeing that. In fact, The World’s Strongest Man almost cried watching Sami and Owens embrace each other. He believes the segment was a “feel-good moment” that had grace, mercy, redemption, and forgiveness.

Nevertheless, after entertaining WWE fans for over two decades, Mark Henry hung up his boots in 2017 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.