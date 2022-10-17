Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather gave Big Show a legitimate bloody nose before their WrestleMania encounter all the way back in 2008.

Floyd Mayweather is without a doubt the greatest boxer of his generation. However, he is not the biggest man to don a pair of boxing gloves. Which is why it is surprising that the 50-0 boxer legitimately broke the nose of Big Show, a professional wrestler much bigger than him.

For context, Mayweather fought and beat Ricky Hatton by TKO back in December 2007. He was at the height of his career and the WWE capitalized on this by inviting him to watch the No Way PPV. However, the boxer wasn’t just there to be a part of the audience. There was a lot more in store and it soon began to unfold as the night progressed.

Rey Mysterio and Edge fought for the World Heavyweight title which left the masked luchador injured by the ringside. Big Show made his WWE return soon after the match as a baby face. However, he immediately turned heel and attacked Mysterio before taunting Mayweather to come and save the knocked-out wrestler.

Mayweather forced his way into the ring and went face to face with the Giant. However, Big Show did not take him seriously at all and went down on one knee in an attempt to humiliate Mayweather further. However, an unfazed Mayweather took the opportunity and drove a punch into Big Show’s face before hurrying out of there.

Big Show was left standing with blood pouring down his face and this incident would go on to become the catalyst for their WrestleMania feud.

“I told Floyd to break my nose that night” – Big Show

Wrestlers usually hold back when performing a move against an opponent. This is done in order to protect and keep both participants safe during the match. This is why many assumed that Mayweather punching Big Show in the face may have been unplanned.

However, during an appearance on The Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast in 2017, Big Show revealed that he actually asked the boxer to break his nose.

“I told Floyd to break my nose that night. If he didn’t our angle would have been dead in the water,” he said. “It’s just the size disparity. I was trying to do something different than a normal wrestling angle. I’d spent a whole year messing around the ring boxing, so I knew he knew how to break my nose without shoving it through the back of my head.”

Floyd Mayweather beat Big Show in their WrestleMania encounter. Facing off in a No Disqualification match, Mayweather landed a barrage of chair shots before finishing the match with a brass knuckles boosted punch.

