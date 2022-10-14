Ronda Rousey Once Claimed That She Could Beat Floyd Mayweather in a Fight!

Ronda Rousey once answered a Reddit question on fighting Floyd Mayweather in a no rules fight.

Ronda Rousey is a familiar name when it comes to controversial statements and dream matchups that will never happen. Back during her glory days in the UFC, she earned herself such a reputation that fans were thinking of all kinds of opponents for her. One of those fantasy opponents was none other than boxing GOAT Floyd Mayweather.

When did the Ronda Rousey vs Floyd Mayweather Question Pop-up?

Rousey was blazing a path in the Women’s bantamweight division and had just beaten Bethe Corrie. A Reddit user called “Knuckledork” posted a question on Rousey’s AMA thread asking if she thought she could legitimately beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight without rules.

Rousey Responded with the following –

“Do I think I would legit beat Mayweather in a ruleless fight? Floyd is one of the best boxers of all time. He would definitely beat me in a boxing match. I unfortunately don’t get into “matches”. I fight for a living. In a no rules fight, I believe I can beat anyone on this planet.”

She further added, “Boxing is a sweet science with strict rules that I respect very much and aspire every day to improve at. But you said ruleless fight, and that’s my honest answer.”

For his part, Floyd Mayweather was also asked the same question. This time it was USA Today’s Bob Velin in July 2014 and Mayweather said “I don’t even know who she is.”

What is Ronda Rousey Doing Now?

Ronda Rousey is currently part of the WWE roster and is the SmackDown Women’s champion. She has not fought in an MMA matchup since her devastating loss to Holly Holm.

Rousey is still considered a forerunner for what the Women’s division is in the UFC today. Major sports authorities like ESPN and Fox Sports consider her one of the most defining athletes of the 21st century.

