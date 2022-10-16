Brock Lesnar Once Shared How Big Show Exploded With Diarrhea All Over Him!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar once shared a disgusting story about when Big Show pooed all over him during a match.

Brock Lesnar has spent more than twenty years in the ring. From the octagon to the WWE ring, the multi-time world champion has faced different types of threats throughout his career. He may also have faced the consequences of someone else’s mistakes in the ring. However, nothing will top what former WWE superstar Big Show did to The Beast during the 2000s.

In one of his interviews in 2019, The Beast Incarnate brought a funny but gross story to light. The 10-time world champion shared an incident from the 2000s when he wrestled The Giant but regretted it later.

Brock Lesnar revealed that Big Show pooed all over him in the ring

Speaking to Rod Pedersen, The Beast Incarnate recalled his early days in WWE when he used to make millions doing 300 shows every year. In one of those shows in South Africa, Brock Lesnar was booked to face the one and only Big Show.

However, The Giant had stomach issues due to food poisoning and was suffering from diarrhea. The world’s largest athlete decided to perform regardless. Though that turned out to be a horrifying nightmare for The Beast Incarnate.

Little did Lesnar know that wrestling a 500lbs giant with a bad stomach would haunt him for a life time!

During the match, Lesnar delivered a slam to Big Show and knocked him onto the canvas. But, suffering from diarrhea, the 7ft giant could not endure the impact and ended up pooing all over Lesnar.

The incident took place at a live event and could never make it to the mainstream media. Well, good for both WWE legends as nobody would want such a thing to be out in public.

Nevertheless, while Big Show was released from WWE last year, Brock Lesnar is still slaying everyone in the ring.

The Beast Incarnate has set his eyes on “The Almighty” Bobby Lashley

For weeks, there were speculations that Brock Lesnar is returning for the upcoming Crown Jewel event. The rumors came true as he finally made his return at the recent season premiere of RAW. It wasn’t just a comeback; it was a statement that The Beast Incarnate is back.

During the show, Bobby Lashley was scheduled to defend his United States Champion against Seth Rollins. However, as soon as Lashley entered the ring, Lesnar arrived. And not just arrived, he attacked Bobby Lashley, eventually costing him the title.

It appears that the two heavyweights are going to feud and possibly face each other at the Saudi event next month. It’s certainly a dream match every WWE fan wants too. However, considering his last few matches, Brock Lesnar is certainly in need of a win. Let’s see, whether The Beast Incarnate can finally find his winning days way back against The Almighty.

