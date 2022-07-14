Wrestling

A look back on Vader’s arrest in Kuwait for assaulting a TV host after being asked the most controversial question in wrestling, Is wrestling real?

Vader
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Robin Uthappa child: Robin Uthappa son and wife photos
Next Article
Virat Kohli record at Lords: Virat Kohli Lords record ODI innings list and highest score
WWE Latest News
Booker T talks about WWE and AEW
“You can’t be friends in such situations” – Booker T on what will happen if there is a WWE-AEW crossover in future

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made a bold prediction regarding a crossover between…