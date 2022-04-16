‘Vader beat me in 90 seconds,’ Former WWE superstar speaks about working with Big Van Vader in the ring

On the inaugural episode of Oh… You Didn’t Know? former WWE superstar Road Dogg spoke about working with Big Van Vader in the ring.

Former WWE superstar Road Dogg aka Brian James spoke on the inaugural podcast episode of, Oh… You Didn’t Know? He spoke about the experience working with Big Van Vader in the ring. Road Dogg also mentioned how his stiff in-ring style felt to take and how he was able to change that.

On his experience of working with Big Van Vader, Road Dogg said, “Same as everybody else’s. It takes a good man to beat me. But, it doesn’t take long. Vader beat me in 90 seconds. I worked with Vader on a couple of loops and finally, I called my brother, Steve, who worked with him in Japan and I said ‘Man, he’s beating my brains out.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

“Every night, I just get beat up for six minutes.’ And he said ‘well, you’ve got to get his respect.’ I said ‘how do you do that? Carry his bag? What do you want me to do?’ He said ‘you’ve got to punch him in the head. As hard as you can.’ I said ‘wait, what? Big Van Vader, you want me to punch him in the head as hard as I can?’ He said ‘yeah, I promise you. If you get his respect physically, it’ll be easy smooth sailing.’

“Truth be told. I’ll never forget it as long as I live. He got me back in the corner and he’d hit you with those fists. He hit me with like four or five of them that were good, good snug shots. I dugged out from under one. And, I just peppered him in the forehead. With not my closed fist, but kind of my fist, and I hit him about six times really, really hard in the head,” said the former WWE superstar.

“I backed all the way to the opposite turnbuckle and put my hands up and just looked at him. And, I was saying, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry. But, if I’m getting my butt beat, I might as well get some punches in.’ My brother was not lying. It was smooth sailing from then on. Every match, even later in that match, it was better. Every match after that it was, ‘hey man, what do you want to do?’ He was a good guy. He really was, but you just had to get to know him because he was a baby bull for sure.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Road Dogg also mentioned whether or not the tactic of stiffing a superstar in response to them hurting you will work all the time. “It always works that way but just be prepared because the guy might start firing back at you. I was hitting him safely. Didn’t hit him in the face or the nose or the eye socket or the mouth. I was clubbing him in the hardest part of his head. Was just clubbing him really hard. I do think nine times out of 10, it works how it’s supposed to.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

