“Undertaker talked to Vince, the story’s gone” – When The Undertaker convinced Vince McMahon to nix a storyline

Former WWE writer spills details on how The Undertaker convinced Vince McMahon to nix a storyline involving Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker has spent 3 decades in the WWE. During his stint, he had the reputation of a mafia boss of the locker room. His eminence in the company got him working closely with the Higher-ups, especially with Vince Mcmahon.

Vince and Taker have had a good relationship as they always saw eye to eye. News surfaced that The Undertaker once compelled Vince to nix a WWE women’s match.

Former WWE writer, Freddi Prinze Jr. recently looked back on how The Undertaker caused Vince to change a storyline involving his wife Michelle McCool.

In 2010, Freddie was asked to build a storyline having Beth Phoenix face Kharma at WrestleMania 27. The later angle of the storyline required Michelle McCool to lose her Divas Title at the 2011 Royal Rumble.

On the podcast Wrestling With Freddie, he revealed Stephanie Mcmahoh and Micheal Hayes were initially affirmative of the idea. However, the storyline was dropped after The Undertaker became a matter of concern.

“He [Hayes] goes, ‘Well, Michelle said that you and her talked and she didn’t really like the story, so it’s gone,’” Prinze Jr. said. “He goes, ‘Freddie, she talked to Undertaker, Undertaker talked to Vince, the story’s gone.”

A storyline’s approval must come from all prominent members of the authorities including Vince McMahon. When the idea reached Vince McMahon, he immediately ordered for it to be canceled before it was put into action.

Michelle McCool eventually lost the Divas Title before WrestleMania 27

Freddie also revealed that back in those days, title losses were a big deal for the female superstars. When Michelle was let in on the storyline, she wasn’t very happy to learn that she would have to drop her title. In hindsight, Freddie realized that due to the limited TV time, female superstars dealt with their title losses negatively.

“Her face goes pale, all the color just drops literally right out of her skin,” Prinze Jr. recalled. “Right away I know I’ve done something terrible. I just don’t know what it is yet because this is hindsight, right? And I was in the moment. So I look, I go, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’ Her eyes well up. She said, ‘I didn’t think I’d be losing the belt before WrestleMania.’”

With The Undertaker’s influence, McCool was able to remain as champion but not for long.

Surprisingly, Michelle McCool still lost her Championship Title before WrestleMania 27 to Natalya at Survivor Series 2010.