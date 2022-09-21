PICTURE: 6’7″ Hulk Hogan makes 7-time Mr. Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger and Movie star Sylvester Stallone look tiny

A decades-old picture shows how huge Hulk Hogan looked standing alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

During the 80s and 90s, Hulk Hogan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone were at the top of their respective careers. While Hogan was famous for what he did in the ring, the other two were setting new fitness standards each day. Sylvester was well known for his body and action movies, and Arnold with his incredible physique won the title of Mr. Olympia 7-times.

Well, the three veterans are real-life companions and never miss an opportunity to show up together. However, a 31-year-old image of Schwarzenegger, Stallone, and Hogan has been going viral recently.

Hulk Hogan overshadows Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone with his size

Recently, a very rare picture surfaced on social media showing Hogan, Arnold, and Stallone wearing matching T-shirts during an event. The photograph is believed to be from 1991 when the trio could be seen twinning at the inauguration of the ‘Hollywood opening’ casino.

However, what caught the eye of fans was the size of Hulk Hogan in that picture. The 7-time Mr. Olympia and the movie star looked miniature standing alongside the WWE Hall of Famer. Despite the two being well-known across the globe for their physique, Hogan easily towers over both of them.

Nevertheless, all three legends are friends and have supported each other in any way possible. While Schwarzenegger once came to WWE to support Hogan, the latter has featured in a movie with Stallone.

The WWE Legend has also tried his fortune in the movie business

Hulk Hogan is one of the names that made pro wrestling and WWE a global spectacle. The Hall of Famer has been an inspiration for many of the top superstars of the current generation. However, the 6’7″ veteran has also acted in Hollywood movies like Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny during the early 90s. In fact, Hogan also starred alongside his friend, Sylvester Stallone in Rocky 3.

Anyway, although the legends are in their 60s and 70s, all three still possess the same charisma. It will be a dream come true for many fans if all three ever appear together on WWE tv.

