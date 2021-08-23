Adam Cole is reportedly no longer a part of WWE NXT after TakeOver 36. The former NXT Champion faced Kyle O’Reilly in a 2 out of three falls match tonight.

Adam Cole’s original contract with the WWE reportedly ended back in early July. However, he chose to sign an extension that would see him work through SummerSlam Weekend for tonight’s Takeover 36 event. According to PWInsider, his match tonight was his final appearance for the company.

The report states that Cole, who was said to be in contract negotiations with the WWE, has chosen not to sign any extension or a new contract with WWE. As of midnight tonight he will become a free agent and could very well go on to join AEW where his fiancée, Britt Baker, is currently the Women’s World Champion

As mentioned earlier, Cole’s contract with the WWE expired in July. Instead of walking out of the company he chose to sign a short term deal in order to put O’Reilly over on his way out.

The two met in a two out of three falls match tonight. All three matches had different stipulations.

The first one was a regular match. The second fall was a street fight and the final fall, if it came to that, was a steel cage match.



O’Reilly managed to pick up a quick win in their normal match before Cole even the odds in their street fight.

AND JUST LIKE THAT!@KORcombat picks up a quick first fall in the straight-up match! Bring on the STREET FIGHT!!!#UndisputedFinale#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/jk5lXsDsVr — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021

This STREET FIGHT turns the momentum in the favor of @AdamColePro!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ZDTOMbIZw6 — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021



Down to the Steel Cage match, O’Reilly managed to bring the match to an end after forcing Cole into a submission.



