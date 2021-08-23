Samoa Joe Dethrones Karrion Kross to become three time NXT Champion at TakeOver 36. He is the first person in the promotion to do so.

Samoa Joe made his in ring return tonight on NXT TakeOver 36 and what a statement return it was. Taking on Karrion Kross in the main event, he handed the NXT Champion his first loss on the Black and Gold brand to become the champion himself.

Also read: Ilja Dragunov beats WALTER at WWE NXT TakeOver 36 to bring his historic 870-Day Reign to an end

This is Joe’s third run with the NXT Championship. He is the only person to win the championship three times and he did it with a Muscle Buster; a move that was previously banned after TJ Wilson suffered his career-ending injury.This was also his first match since the February 10, 2020 RAW episode.

Samoa Joe Dethrones Karrion Kross to become three time NXT Champion at TakeOver 36



This was a dream match that many were looking forward to. Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe was never going to be Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart but it was everything it needed to be and delivered as promised.



Kross won the NXT Championship for the second time in his career back at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two on April 8 and held the title for 135 days.

We now look forward to Samoa Joe as the top guy while this will likely seal Kross’ permanent move to the main roster.

Click here for more Wrestling News