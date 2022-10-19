AEW Superstar MJF Names His Opponent of Choice If He Joins WWE

Top AEW star MJF recently talked about the first opponent he would like to go one-on-one with if he ever signs with WWE.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, a.k.a MJF, has been very vocal about his current AEW contract expiring by the start of 2024. In many interviews, he has claimed he would win the AEW World Championship and hold it until his contract expires. In fact, MJF plans to use the title as a bargaining chip to get more money in 2024. Although he has clarified he is not interested in WWE, he has not kept the option totally closed.

Recently, the AEW star held a Q&A session with his Twitter followers where he answered many questions. He revealed the first thing he would do after winning the AEW title and also named his opponent of choice in WWE.

MJF wants Kevin Owens to be his first WWE opponent

While answering the fan questions on Twitter, MJF shared a weird thing he plans to do after he wins the AEW World Championship. He stated that he will have s*x with his fiancé with the belt on.

A fan also asked MJF about the rumors that WWE is interested in him after his contract expires. Although he did not give a clear answer to that, he did confirm his contract expiring in 2024.

However, a fan, eager to see MJF in the WWE ring, also asked a question that many WWE fans would want to ask. He asked MJF about the first person he would like to work with if he ever signs for WWE. The AEW star just wrote, “Owens”.

Owens. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

It appears that The Two-Year Vet is an admirer of Kevin Owens and wants to work with him if given a chance. Now, as crazy as it may sound, a feud between the two could be good. While MJF is a champ on the mic, Kevin Owens has proven his worth in the WWE ring many times.

MJF might be AEW World Champion by the end of this week

After months of absence and a huge pay raise, MJF made his return to AEW at the recent All Out pay-per-view. The Salt of the Earth came back as The Joker and won the Casino Ladder Match. He now holds the chip that he can cash in anytime anyplace for the world title.

The man with a plan. The man with the chip. The man who is a generational talent. pic.twitter.com/OQNZi4b6ML — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 14, 2022

In fact, during the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, he hinted that he might be cashing in very soon. The 18th October episode of Dynamite is going to feature the AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page.

MJF made it clear that both men are fighting to lose as he will cash in his chip that day. If that is true, by the time this article is published, he might be the new AEW World Champion.

