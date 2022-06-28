“And her face just goes pale” – Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. recalls his creative decision that made a top WWE superstar cry

Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared one of his past creative decisions that made a former WWE Divas Champion Cry.

Freddie Prinze Jr. had two brief runs with WWE when he initially(2008-09) worked as a part of WWE’s creative team. However, the Hollywood star became a producer and director backstage in 2010. The ‘Wing Commander’ star was responsible for creating many storylines in WWE back then.

Freddie recently recollected his time in WWE while speaking on his ‘Wrestling With Freddie‘ Podcast. Freddie also revealed that one of his creative decision made a former Divas champion cry.

Freddie Prinze Jr. remembers Michelle McCool getting faint after hearing the news

While conversing on his show, Freddie recalled WWE once tasked him to create a story for Kia Stevens (Kharma) and Beth Phoenix for the 2009 Wrestlemania. The former writer remembered creating a storyline that got the approval from WWE chairman of the board, Vince McMahon.

However, the storyline required the WWE Divas Championship to be on the line. But, the title was with Michelle McCool and Freddie had to deliver the news to her. Freddie stated that he was new and unaware of the backstage politics in WWE.

So, when he delivered the news, Michelle was heartbroken. The Scooby-Doo star claimed her face fainted, and she was in tears. He said:

“I explain to her that the suggestion is that she drops the title at the Royal Rumble… and her face just goes pale, all the color just drops right out of her, literally right out of her skin … her eyes well up.”

Freddie admits it was her reaction that made him realize how much the title meant to Michelle. The former writer also revealed that Michelle wasn’t expecting to lose the title before Wrestlemania.

WWE’s first Divas champion wants to face Bianca Belair if she returns

Michelle McCool left the company in 2011 following numerous injuries she had sorrowed in the past. The former 2-times champion has made only a few appearances since then. Michelle participated in the 2018 and 2022 Woman’s Royal Rumble. But, it seems the former champion is impressed with the work of the current Raw Woman’s Champion.

Last Month, the former WWE Divas Champion was in a conversation with the Wives Of Wrestling podcast. There, Michelle talked about her Royal Rumble experience and praised Bianca Belair for her strength. The former Divas Champion also expressed her desire to face the EST if she ever makes a WWE return.

